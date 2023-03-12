Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Does Angela Bassett Have an Oscar? Here’s the Marvel Actress’ Academy Award Timeline By Je'Kayla Crawford Mar. 12 2023, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

With multiple Emmy nominations and several Golden Globe wins, actress Angela Bassett has proven to be a star in the entertainment industry. She's appeared in some of the biggest franchises in the world, from American Horror Story to the MCU.

Has Angela ever received an Oscar nomination or win? Has she ever been snubbed for an Academy Award? Here is what we know about her history with the award.

Does Angela Basset have an Oscar? No. But she was up for one in the '90s.

At the 66th annual Academy Awards, Angela was up for her first Oscar. She was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in What's Love Got To Do With It. In the movie, she portrayed the iconic singer Tina Turner.

She ended up losing the Oscar to actress Holly Hunter for her portrayal of Ada McGrath in The Piano. This was Holly's second Oscar win. But, the role still earned Angela her first Golden Globe win and global recognition.

When asked whether or not she felt like she was robbed of the Oscar, Angela explained that, "Of course, in the moment you're hoping and praying and wishing [you'll win]. But I never — I don't walk away thinking 'I've been robbed.' That's too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life. I choose to believe there was a reason why it didn't happen."

Angela went on to have starring roles in movies like Akeelah and the Bee and Malcolm X. And while these roles have earned her countless accolades, including her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2008, she did not receive another coveted Academy Award nomination for years.

Angela Basset made Marvel history with her second Oscar nomination.

Decades later, Angela earned an Academy Award nomination for her supporting role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a character she reprised from the first Black Panther film. Because of this, she became the first ever performer to receive an Oscar nomination for acting in a Marvel film.

She recently spoke about this achievement and credited the film's Director Ryan Coogler. "I’ve never been a first before," Angela said. "It was a wonderful effort with wonderful creatives and filmmakers and, at the helm, Ryan. I’m just pleased and proud to be a part of a franchise, a movie, and a universe that is doing some great work and has been very successful." The film became one of the most successful releases in 2022, with Avatar: The Way Of The Water taking the top spot.

For her competitive Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category, her fellow nominees are: Kerry Condon, Hong Chau, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Jamie Lee and Stephanie are both nominated for their roles in Everything Everywhere All At Once.