Hilary Clinton Says That She's Never Met Jeffrey Epstein in Closed-Door Testimony By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 27 2026, 10:10 a.m. ET

The release of the documents related to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein has led to fallout for a wide number of different people who knew him. Among the people who might be implicated in the Epstein files are the Clintons, which is why Hilary Clinton submitted to testify behind closed doors for six hours before a congressional committee investigating Epstein.

During the hearing, Clinton denied ever knowing anything about the crimes that Epstein committed, which led many to wonder whether there were any photographs of the two of them together. Here's what we know.

Are there any pictures of Hilary Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein?

It's possible that there exists a photo of Hilary Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein together, but if it does exist, it has not been leaked to the public. We have plenty of evidence that Clinton's husband, ex-president Bill Clinton, knew Jeffrey Epstein, but Clinton has insisted that she never met the man. The testimony itself was behind closed doors, but Clinton held a press conference afterwards in which she answered questions about the testimony.

“I don’t know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein,” Clinton explained. “I never went to his island. I never went to his homes. I never went to his offices." "If the majority was serious, it would not waste time on fishing expeditions," she added. "There is too much that needs to be done. What is being held back? Who is being protected? And why the cover-up?”

Transcripts and video of both Clinton's session and Bill's upcoming session are expected to be made public, even though the sessions themselves were closed-door. As she explained in her testimony, she is also confident that her husband didn't know that Epstein was a criminal, saying that the chronology suggests that Bill's connection with Epstein ended years before any of his crimes came to light.

Is Hilary Clinton mentioned in the Epstein files?

Hilary Clinton is mentioned in the Epstein files, but that is true of many public-facing individuals, and it seems like the primary way that her name comes up is in connection with articles relating to her 2016 campaign for president. There is no evidence that Clinton ever directly corresponded with Epstein, or to contradict her claim that she didn't know Epstein or anything about his criminal activity.

The same cannot be said for Clinton's husband, although it's not necessarily her job to fully account for his behavior or his relationship with Epstein and what it entailed. It's certainly possible that Clinton had some hidden connections to Epstein that we are still unaware of. All of the files have not yet been released by the Justice Department.