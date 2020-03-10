Whitney and Chase Are Getting Ready for Marriage

Whitney and Chase Are Getting Ready for MarriageBy Pippa Raga
When My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Whitney Way Thore got engaged to boyfriend Chase Severino, her fans and family were concerned that Chase was in the relationship for the wrong reasons. Viewers speculated that Chase was chasing fame and using Whitney as his meal ticket.
This theory became cemented when Whitney met Chase’s parents and his dad Harry said he hoped that Whitney would be the one to support Chase, which seemed to confirm people’s misgivings about Whitney's fiancé. However, Chase took an opportunity to engage directly with a fan on Instagram saying, “I have two jobs — head of accounting for a remodeling/construction company and I’m invested in a music event venue where I manage the bar.”
So it sounds like Chase could easily support a wife and even kids without Whitney’s help. But now that it’s been a few months into the engagement, fans are wondering if Whitney and Chase are still dating, whether the engagement is still on and how the process of planning is going. Keep reading to find out!
Are Whitney and Chase still together in 2020?
Very much yes! After getting engaged last October while visiting Paris, the city of love, the couple are now busy planning their wedding. Whitney and Chase’s relationship started in April of last year — or at least that’s when Whitney went public with the relationship on Instagram, posting pictures of the two hanging out, holding hands, and watching romantic sunsets together.
And mere months later, the lovebirds got engaged. But Whitney and Chase took time to enjoy their newly engaged status in private, only revealing their secret months later in December right before Season 7 aired.
Whitney posted a picture of the couple and her new ring to Instagram, and commented that she was “quite possibly the happiest woman alive,” adding that “it [had] been REAL hard to keep this a secret!” The excited bride-to-be later edited the caption to include some important info saying, “EDIT: the ring is exactly what I wanted: yellow sapphire, diamonds, + white gold.”
What's going on with Buddy?
Fans have been confused by the fact that Whitney had been posting pictures of herself and ex-boyfriend Buddy Bell a month before she met Chase. While she hasn’t posted about Buddy since October, Buddy certainly has been posting pictures of the two of them together.
One was as recent as January, when the two appear to have taken a road trip to through California to see the Redwoods. This prompted a fan to comment, “I’m so confused about this, is Whitney in love with you or Chase? Like whats going on? Are you all together?”
But others were quick to point out that Whitney and Buddy have been friends for years and it would be strange for her to cut him off completely, just because she has a new love. They are capable of handling things like adults, after all.
Do Whitney and Chase have a wedding date?
As of Valentine’s Day, the couple seem to have settled on a tentative date for the wedding, which is some time next year. Chase dedicated a Valentine’s Day Instagram post to his fiancée which reads, “Happy Valentine’s Day, my love. Can’t wait for next year when we’re husband and wife.”
Despite living in separate states, the soon-to-be-newlyweds appear to be going strong and make up for the distance by going on a lot of trips together. So far they’ve been to Paris, where they got engaged, and Switzerland, but they have also been posting pictures of each other as they hang out, canoodle, and smooch it up in various locations around the world.
Here’s wishing Whitney and Chase the very best as they start the journey of their lives together. Watch My Big Fat Fabulous Life Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
More from Distractify:
Whitney Way Thore From 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Is Engaged
Are Whitney and Buddy Still Friends on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life'? It's Complicated
Is Whitney Thore Moving? The 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Star Is Making Big Changes