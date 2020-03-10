Whitney and Chase Are Getting Ready for Marriage

As of Valentine’s Day, the couple seem to have settled on a tentative date for the wedding, which is some time next year. Chase dedicated a Valentine’s Day Instagram post to his fiancée which reads, “Happy Valentine’s Day, my love. Can’t wait for next year when we’re husband and wife.”

Despite living in separate states, the soon-to-be-newlyweds appear to be going strong and make up for the distance by going on a lot of trips together. So far they’ve been to Paris, where they got engaged, and Switzerland, but they have also been posting pictures of each other as they hang out, canoodle, and smooch it up in various locations around the world.