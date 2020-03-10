We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Instagram

Whitney and Chase Are Getting Ready for Marriage

When My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Whitney Way Thore got engaged to boyfriend Chase Severino, her fans and family were concerned that Chase was in the relationship for the wrong reasons. Viewers speculated that Chase was chasing fame and using Whitney as his meal ticket.

This theory became cemented when Whitney met Chase’s parents and his dad Harry said he hoped that Whitney would be the one to support Chase, which seemed to confirm people’s misgivings about Whitney's fiancé. However, Chase took an opportunity to engage directly with a fan on Instagram saying, “I have two jobs — head of accounting for a remodeling/construction company and I’m invested in a music event venue where I manage the bar.”