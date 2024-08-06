Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games

Armand "Mondo" Duplantis's Girlfriend, Desiré Inglander, Is a Big Deal in Sweden

Mondo kissed his girlfriend while celebrating his gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Published Aug. 6 2024, 10:14 a.m. ET

(l-r): Mondo Duplantis and Desire Inglander
Source: Instagram/@mondo_duplantis

On Monday, Aug. 5, Swedish American athlete Armand "Mondo" Duplantis took home the gold medal for Team Sweden for pole vaulting at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Mondo celebrated the win with a crowd chant and support from his parents. However, fans couldn't help but notice there was a woman by his side. Who is she?

(l-r): Armand Duplantis and Desire Inglander at Midsummer in Sweden
Source: Instagram/@mondo_duplantis
Article continues below advertisement

Who is Armand "Mondo" Duplantis dating?

Mondo won gold at the Olympics and, apparently, in real life. The Louisiana-born champion has been in a long-term relationship with someone who fully understands his Swedish heritage. His girlfriend is a Swedish model and influencer named Desiré Inglander. Desiré's Instagram bio states she's based in Stockholm. According to Vogue Scandinavia, the couple have been together since 2020 after connecting at Sweden’s iconic holiday Midsummer.

While Desiré admitted to Vogue that she wasn't interested in dating him then, telling the outlet she was "very single and not ready to mingle" after just graduating high school. However, she eventually came around, and the couple has been dubbed "sports' new power couple." The influencer has a substantial following on Instagram and TikTok and has modeled in ads for Tommy Hilfiger and H&M. She has taken her followers along as she supports Mondo at the Olympics.

Article continues below advertisement

On Aug. 5, Desiré watched with fans as Mondo cleared the 6.19m jump with his final attempt at the pole vault, which secured his gold medal. He celebrated the win by running to his girlfriend and kissing her.

"My boyfriend just broke the world record at the Olympics," Desiré captioned the video, adding "he's him" to the video's caption.

In February 2024, the couple celebrated their third dating anniversary. Mondo shared the momentous occasion by posting a photo of him embracing Desiré at an event. Here's to many more adorable moments from these two!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

A Speedy Love Story: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield's Relationship Timeline Explained

Henrik Christiansen Is in Love With More Than Just the Olympics' Chocolate Muffins — Meet His Girlfriend

Simone Biles Struck Gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics — And in Her Dating History

Latest Summer Olympic Games News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.