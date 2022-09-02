Armie Hammer's Aunt Casey Wrote a Book About the Abuse in Her Family

In 2021, actor Armie Hammer went from Hollywood heartthrob to alleged abuser practically overnight. Victims not only came forward with stories of sexual abuse, but harrowing accounts of cannibalism and sadism.

The Discovery Plus series House of Hammer, which is out on September 2, dives into these allegations as well as explores the Hammer family's history. In this docuseries, Armie's aunt Casey Lynne Hammer plays a key role in helping piece together her family's twisted behaviors.

Read on to learn more about Casey Hammer, as well as Armie's brother, Viktor.