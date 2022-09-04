Armie Hammer's Only Sibling Prefers to Stay out of the Spotlight

In an interview with The Huffington Post, actor Josh Pence, who served as the body double for the second Winklevoss twin, described his experience on the film.

"It was really motion capture acting in a way, that’s how we would almost categorize it now,” Pence said. “But at the time that was still, ‘What is this really? How do we define this?’ The press says, ‘Oh, you’re the body double. You’re the body double.’ You hear that enough, and it’s easy to get in your own head about it."