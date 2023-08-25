Home > Viral News > Influencers Singer and YouTube Star Ar'mon Warren Is a Proud Girl Dad Who is Ar'mon Warren's daughter? Fans want to know all about the content creator and singer's personal life, including his child and baby mama. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 25 2023, Published 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@armonwarren

If the name Ar'mon Warren rings bells, it’s because the multihyphenate is a singer, songwriter, and content creator. Alongside his half-brother, he is also one-half of the group Ar'mon and Trey, known for their songs such as “Chanel,” “No Change,” “Let Me Know,” and more.

Aside from Ar'mon’s talent, the singer is also known for being the ex-boyfriend of influencer and reality star Reginae Carter — who just so happens to be rapper Lil Wayne's daughter. Not to mention, Ar'mon is also a young father. With that in mind, fans want the tea on his child and the intel on his baby mama. Here’s the full scoop.

Ar'mon Warren’s daughter’s name is Legacy Dior Warren.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Ar'mon is a girl dad. The singer welcomed his daughter, Legacy Dior Warren, to the world on April 5, 2020. After the tot celebrated her third birthday in April 2023 with a Frozen-themed party, Ar'mon shared photos of the event on Instagram along with a beautiful tribute to his daughter.

“April 5, 2020. My heart. I never knew what unconditional love was until I had you! Daddy loves his baby, that’s one thing they’re going to remember about me. My daughter is really 3!!! Where did the time go,” Ar'mon captioned the carousel post.

Although Ar'mon and Legacy’s mom, Esmeralda Adriana, are not together, they appear to be great co-parents to their tot. According to The Family Nation, Ar'mon and Adriana started dating in 2019 and were on-again, off-again until May 2022.

Ar'mon Warren’s baby mama, Esmeralda Adriana, is also a content creator and businesswoman.

Like Ar'mon, Esmeralda has also found her share of success on YouTube, with her channel consisting of content including Legacy, daily vlogs, beauty content, and much more.

Not to mention, Emerald’s Instagram page showcases images of her and Legacy along with lifestyle content. Additionally, Esmeralda created her own company, Pretty Mami Lashes, which offers an extensive collection of false strip eyelashes, eyelash tools, eyeliners, and accessories.

“Prettymamiilashes is a luxury strip eyelash brand with a variety of styles from subtle to dramatic and extra styles,” the brand bio reads. “My goal through Prettymamiilashes is to help all women feel their most confident selves with any of our amazing styles.”

In an August 2023 YouTube video, Ar'mon Warren shared that Legacy had "moved to L.A. with him."

On Aug. 24, 2023, Ar'mon posted a video to YouTube called "Armon's Daughter Legacy Moves to LA With Him.. ❤️" “I got a very big surprise as y’all can tell from the title,” Ar'mon said in the video. “It’s crazy.” As the video progressed, Ar'mon walked outside of his home and was greeted by his little girl, who appeared to have been dropped off by Esmeralda and a relative.

Ar'mon and Legacy embraced and they talked about getting something to eat. As the vlog continued, Ar'mon and Legacy enjoyed a meal and a day at the beach. Interestingly, Ar'mon revealed that he had never enjoyed a beach day with Legacy before and savored the moment. The father-daughter duo frolicked on the beach, and played in the sand and the water.