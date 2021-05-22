Zack Snyder Already Has Big Ideas for 'Army of the Dead 2' (SPOILERS)

From superheroes to zombies, Zack Snyder has big franchise ideas aplenty. His latest Netflix flick, Army of the Dead , has left fans clamoring for more. There's already a prequel movie titled Army of Thieves in store, but for fans looking for a more direct connection to Army of the Dead, Zack only has hopeful news. Here's everything we know about Army of the Dead 2.

What would 'Army of the Dead 2' be about?

Zack Snyder revealed to Polygon that he would "absolutely" make a second film and already has several ideas in mind when it comes to a potential plot. "I’d make it in a second. What we have planned is too crazy. Once we knew Vanderohe was bit, and he’s going to Mexico City, I was like, ‘You know what’s gonna happen?’ And then I just went on a tear. And by the time it ended, Shay [Hatten, co-writer] was like, ‘OK.’”

He continued, "Shay and I know exactly what happens next, and it’s insane." Zack is even open to making a spinoff or a sequel based on smaller Easter eggs in the film, such as the robot zombies that appeared. He also pointed out that the alpha zombie Zeus escapes from a shipping container marked for Iran, potentially for the creation of a bio-weapon that could come into play.

There is also a red-herring moment in the film that made some viewers think twice about Army of the Dead — the first time audiences see the casino, a pile of bodies strongly resembling the main cast appear in full view. Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick) poses the question: What if the bodies are the casino crew from an alternate timeline? Any plot that could evolve from that theory is very Cabin in the Woods, but we won't know for sure until Netflix greenlights a sequel.

At present, Netflix has not greenlit an Army of the Dead sequel, but Zach Snyder confirmed to Polygon that he has the script already written. It's been confirmed that Netflix is releasing a prequel to Army of the Dead, titled Army of Thieves, focusing on the safecracker character from Army of the Dead. The film, which wrapped in December 2020, is set for release sometime in 2021.

