Logo
Home > Entertainment
'Army of the Dead'
Source: Netflix

Unlike Snyder's Other Flicks, There's No End Credit Scene in 'Army of the Dead'

By

May. 29 2021, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

If you're looking for big bucks, mass market, and an appeal that spreads far and wide, you want to go with established franchises. Sure, it might not offer the best experience, but it offers something else: reliability. And whether it's fast food chains, or entertainment, people love their franchises. It's why a lot of the same stuff gets rehashed over and over again. Is there a chance that Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead becomes a franchise, perhaps in a post-credits scene?

Article continues below advertisement

Does 'Army of the Dead' have a post credits scene?

If you haven't seen the film and aren't familiar with the premise it's simple: Bautista and his movie daughter get a rag-tag group of mercenaries together to pull off a heist in Vegas, which is overrun with high-powered zombies. We're talking tiger zombies, robot zombies, and a whole bunch of other monsters that we find out are probably government-funded biological weapons. Nice.

army of the dead post credits scene
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

Bautista's team only has a certain amount of time to pull off the heist, however, as a nuclear explosion is set to go off in Vegas to rid the world of these monsters once and for all.

The premise is an interesting one, and the film is getting some serious play on Netflix, so one would think that the streaming giant was ready to turn it into a movie franchise.

However, if that was the plan, then there wasn't an end-credits scene to suggest that there would be an Army of the Dead sequel. Perhaps Netflix brass wanted to ensure that they were going to recoup the $90 million they dropped on producing the flick. Or maybe Zack Snyder just wanted to make a one-and-done zombie movie for the service.

Article continues below advertisement

Whatever the reasoning, there's no scene after the credits in Army of the Dead so there's no reason to fast forward (you are at home you don't have to sit through everything like in the theaters) through a laundry list of names in order to see if there's any vital bit of the story you may be missing.

army of the dead post credits scene
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

Who did Tig Notaro replace in 'Army of the Dead'?

If you've seen the flick then it's pretty clear Tig Notaro's character was sort of just "dropped" into the movie which prompted a lot of folks to look into why the comedian's part in the film seemed so disjointed.

That's because Tig replaced fellow comedian Chris D'Elia, who was accused of sexually pursuing underage girls.

Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

The backlash was most probably the reasoning behind D'Elia's cuts from the movie, especially given Netflix's firm stances on inclusion and anecdotes about creating a safe work environment for talent.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

The L.A. Times reported that Tig's reshoots cost the company a pretty penny, but it may have been for naught. The Wrap points out all of the inconsistencies in subbing Tig out for D'Elia, and it created an awkward situation plus difficult circumstances for Tig, who is essentially acting with no one and expecting her performance to work. Not only does she look out of place, but all of her lines make it seem as if she's emotionally out of place too.

However, there were tons of fans who commented online that Tig blended right in.

Army of the Dead is now streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Zack Snyder Puts a New Twist on Classic Zombie Films With 'Army of the Dead'

'Army of the Dead' Kills off Most Main Characters — Only Two Survived (SPOILERS)

Here's What's up With Those Terrifying Robot Zombies in 'Army of the Dead'

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.