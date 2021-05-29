Unlike Snyder's Other Flicks, There's No End Credit Scene in 'Army of the Dead'

If you're looking for big bucks, mass market, and an appeal that spreads far and wide, you want to go with established franchises. Sure, it might not offer the best experience, but it offers something else: reliability. And whether it's fast food chains, or entertainment, people love their franchises. It's why a lot of the same stuff gets rehashed over and over again. Is there a chance that Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead becomes a franchise, perhaps in a post-credits scene?

Does 'Army of the Dead' have a post credits scene?

If you haven't seen the film and aren't familiar with the premise it's simple: Bautista and his movie daughter get a rag-tag group of mercenaries together to pull off a heist in Vegas, which is overrun with high-powered zombies. We're talking tiger zombies, robot zombies, and a whole bunch of other monsters that we find out are probably government-funded biological weapons. Nice.

Bautista's team only has a certain amount of time to pull off the heist, however, as a nuclear explosion is set to go off in Vegas to rid the world of these monsters once and for all. The premise is an interesting one, and the film is getting some serious play on Netflix, so one would think that the streaming giant was ready to turn it into a movie franchise.

However, if that was the plan, then there wasn't an end-credits scene to suggest that there would be an Army of the Dead sequel. Perhaps Netflix brass wanted to ensure that they were going to recoup the $90 million they dropped on producing the flick. Or maybe Zack Snyder just wanted to make a one-and-done zombie movie for the service.

Whatever the reasoning, there's no scene after the credits in Army of the Dead so there's no reason to fast forward (you are at home you don't have to sit through everything like in the theaters) through a laundry list of names in order to see if there's any vital bit of the story you may be missing.

