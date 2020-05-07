Artem Chigvintsev Is Still Looking for a Job on 'Total Bellas'

This season of Total Bellas takes a whole new approach. Now that the Bella twins have retired from their careers with WWE, they're focusing on their families — and with it comes the introduction of Nikki's fiancé and the father of her child, Artem Chigvintsev.

Artem doesn't have as large of a household name as his partner does, and the audience is still getting to know him. What is Artem's job, and what did he do before joining Total Bellas?