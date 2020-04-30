Nikki and Brie Bella's Stepsister Doesn't Want to Follow in Their Footsteps

For the second season in a row, Maya Laurinaitis is a recurring cast member on Total Bellas . For those who don’t know much about Nikki and Brie’s family history, you might be a little confused as to why the blonde 18-year-old is getting so much air time.

Who is Maya on 'Total Bellas'?

The teen has been the twins’ stepsister since 2016. Her father, retired professional wrestler John Laurinaitis (aka Johnny Ace), married Nikki and Brie’s mom, Kathy Colace, on March 24, 2016. Maya made her debut on Total Bellas in Season 4 when John asked his stepdaughters if they would mentor his only child in the ring. "I have to say, tonight at dinner it was really cute seeing your dad be so excited to have you in the wrestling industry," Nikki told the then high schooler during a January 2019 episode.

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, Maya is more interested in modeling than the WWE. "I think it would be such a great opportunity to be in the business, but at the same time, I have this overlapping passion for modeling," she confessed to her famous sibling. "Like, I love the business and everything, and I have such a great outlook and mentors, but I just feel more passionate and more excited for modeling."

When Nikki asked Maya if she had told John about her aspirations, the young girl shook her head. "He pushes the NXT facility," she said, referring to the WWE Performance Center. Despite the sudden career pivot, Nikki offered to help Maya in any way she could, suggesting that the Bellas’ lifestyle brand might be the perfect place to start. "I feel like I actually have really good connections… and we could start with you even doing a little Birdiebee shoot," the 36-year-old said.

Source: Instagram

In an on-camera interview, Nikki admitted that she was "blown away" by Maya’s revelation, but understood her stepsister’s desire to do something different from the rest of her family. "I have been in situations growing up where I felt forced maybe a little bit to do certain things when there’s other things I wanted to focus on," the reality star shared.

Nikki kept her promise about the Birdiebee gig, and had Maya model some of her and Brie’s apparel. "Thank you sisters, for giving me the endless opportunities and experiences beyond my wildest dreams," the grateful teen wrote on Instagram. An episode of Total Bellas also captured Maya's first-ever runway show, which took place during Scottsdale Fashion Week. She called the moment "exhilarating, nerve wracking, eventful, and much more."