Who Is the Bella Twins' Mom Actually Married To?

While the Bella Twins were growing up, they dealt with tumultuous behavior as a result of their mother and father constantly fighting. There was plenty of jealousy, argerness, and bitterness between the couple. It eventually lead to a divorce between Kathy Colace and Jon Garcia, who has remained estranged from his daughters over the years and lives in Mexicali, Mexico. Before their trip to see their father, the Bella Twins hadn't seen him in five years.

There doesn't appear to be a particular catalyst or singular reason for Kathy to divorce Jon, but it seemed to all come to a head at once, marking the end of the relationship as the pair simply didn't get along. This is typical of many failed marriages, but it looks like there's a bright future ahead for most of the parties involved, even if their pasts were rocky to begin with. Colace, now Kathy Laurinaitis, appears to be quite smitten with her new husband, after all. And they take tons of selfies.