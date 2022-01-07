The reality TV show Joe Millionaire from 2003 has been revitalized. Interested fans are super excited about the reboot, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, as it has a similar premise to the original show –– with an added twist.During the premiere of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, Arturo Vargas-Betancourt was memorialized on screen, and fans want to know how he is affiliated with the show. Read on for everything we know.Who is Arturo Vargas-Betancourt and what is his connection to 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'?While Arturo was honored in the show, it's unclear how exactly he was connected to Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. He wasn’t part of the original cast in 2003. He’s also not part of the 2022 cast, and his name doesn't appear as part of the cast and crew for either show on IMDb.It’s possible Arturo was involved with Joe Millionaire behind the scenes in some capacity, but his family and colleagues haven’t released a statement to confirm anything of that nature just yet.Here's what else you should know about 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.'While the original Joe Millionaire focused on one man pretending to be wealthy and 20 women competing for his attention, the new spinoff features two drastically different men dealing with a similar pool of women willing to play the game in a slightly different way. \n\nThe women know that one of the men is a millionaire and that one is an “average Joe." They don’t receive any hints or clues helping them figure out which one is which, though!Steven is the man on the show who's considered a small-town boy according to his Instagram bio. He’s a 27-year-old from Kansas City who enjoys spending time in nature and catching fish on the weekends. \n\nKurt, on the other hand, is a wealthy CEO who spends his free time traveling around the world. Going on adventures is easy for the successful 32-year-old who owns a construction company in North Carolina.The best thing about the show is that Steven and Kurt seem to have struck up an awesome friendship while filming the show, and even now that filming has ended, they still spend a lot of time together!\n\nJoe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.