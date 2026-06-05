Ashlee Jenae's Fiancé, Joe McCann, Reacts After Being Cleared of Her Death "I miss Ashly every moment of every day and the pain of being without her will never go away." By Tatayana Yomary Published June 5 2026, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ashleejenae

Netizens have been waiting with bated breath to hear the news of influencer Ashlee Jenae’s (real name: Ashly Robinson) cause of death. Ever since the news of her “suicide” in Tanzania, many people believed that foul play was a factor. After all, it doesn’t make sense for a Black woman who’s celebrating her birthday and engagement to end her life in the motherland. Not to mention, on a trip with her betrothed.

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As netizens awaited new developments and heard accounts from Ashlee’s family about her fiancé, Joe McCann’s behavior, the court of public opinion ruled him guilty. And since public outrage caused Tanzanian authorities to take another look at the case, many believed that an official cause of death would tell the full story. However, Ashlee’s cause of death has been revealed, and Joe has broken his silence.

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Joe McCann shared an interesting reaction to Ashlee Jenae’s cause of death.

According to The Citizen, the investigation into the death of Ashlee has been concluded. The Zanzibar Police Force said that Ashlee’s death has been ruled a suicide as a result of mental distress. Keep in mind, this finding doesn’t differ from the initial cause of death ruling.

“Through witness statements and analysis of communication devices belonging to the deceased and her fiancé, we established that she had been experiencing mental distress,” authorities shared. “SNS exchanges showed repeated complaints regarding her life circumstances.”

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After the news was released, Joe took to his X account to share his peace about Ashlee’s death. “The heart is like a forest. One cannot see into it －Old Swahili Proverb,” Joe wrote. Today's official announcement from Tanzanian authorities that my soulmate, Ashly Robinson, died by suicide does not lessen the tragedy of her death.”

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He continued: “I miss Ashly every moment of every day, and the pain of being without her will never go away. A sudden loss of this magnitude is not something I can simply get over. He went on to share that he wanted the truth to be revealed.

“My priorities all along were getting Ashly home and cooperating with the authorities to ensure that the truth would be revealed,” Joe wrote. “I wish to express my deepest gratitude to the dedicated men and women of the Tanzania Police Force for their professional, sensitive, and thorough investigation.”

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"The heart is like a forest. One cannot see into it."



－ Old Swahili Proverb



Today's official announcement from Tanzanian authorities that my soulmate Ashly Robinson died by suicide does not lessen the tragedy of her death.



I miss Ashly every moment of every day and the pain… — ◢ (@joemccann) June 4, 2026

Interestingly, his account of Ashlee being returned home as a priority to him directly contradicts claims from Ashlee’s parents, who shared that he had been distant and they had to learn details about Ashlee from hotel representatives.

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Social media users are not buying what Joe McCann is selling.

Although the Tanzanian Police Force has spoken, netizens find it hard to believe that the cause of death is accurate. Given the circumstances surrounding the case, Joe’s behavior, and accounts from Ashlee’s loved ones, the man is believed to be as guilty as the day is long.

And of course, as The Shade Room shared the news of the “official” cause of death, many people, from celebrities to everyday folks, chimed in with their disbelief. “Broken-heart emoji, I am African so what did you pay?,” businesswoman, model, and RHOD star Chanel Ayan commented.

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“No way a woman celebrates her birthday, gets engaged, and just ‘kills' herself afterwards make it make sense. This is so heartbreaking,” another user shared. “This s--t ain’t right, man. We know the real story but they're protecting the f--k out of him,” another user shared.