'90 Day Fiancé' Star Ashley Michelle Shows Off Her 100-lb Weight Loss

As viewers may already know, Ashley Michelle is the first-ever self-proclaimed witch to join the 90 Day Fiancé' cast. But as her husband, Manuel, described during the Season 10 Tell All, she’s a good witch — so we love watching her sage and manifest. While we aren’t sure if it was magic or not, Ashley has had an unbelievable transformation since the filming of the show. In a jaw-dropping revelation, the TLC star has stunned fans by flaunting her 100-pound weight loss!

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley's journey toward a healthier lifestyle has been nothing short of inspiring. Through dedication, determination, and sheer willpower, she has made a major change. And fans are loving her gym selfies and before-and-after pics. Let's delve into her inspiring journey, and discover the secrets behind her remarkable transformation.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Ashley Michelle's weight loss has fans buzzing.

Source: Instagram/@ashleymichelle_90day Ashley before and after

Embarking on a weight loss journey is never easy, but Ashley has shown that with the right mindset and approach, anything is possible. Through her social media platforms, she has been transparent about her methods, sharing insights into her fitness routines, dietary changes, and the importance of self-discipline. Ashley has been in the gym, regularly posting videos and selfies showing her hard work and progress. On her work ethic, she said, "Nothing will change unless you will it to."

Article continues below advertisement

But she also said that "eclipse work" is part of the way she gets and stays motivated to work out. In a February 2024 post, she shared, "Whether it’s a solar eclipse igniting new beginnings or a lunar eclipse illuminating what needs to change, now is the perfect moment to embrace growth and evolution! Let’s harness the cosmic energy of this season to make the changes we’ve been longing for, step boldly into the unknown, and rewrite our destinies under the watchful gaze of the universe!"

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to being in the gym and crushing her own workout goals, Ashley said she's also working to become a certified personal trainer. In the aforementioned February 2024 Instagram post, a fan asked her in the comments section if she knows of any good personal trainers in Rochester, and Ashley replied by saying, "yes! Meee! I’m a fitness instructor and in the process of getting my PT cert. DM me if you want details."

Article continues below advertisement

Are Ashley and Manuel still together?

Amid Ashley's remarkable transformation, fans have been eager to learn about the status of her relationship with Manuel. Their journey began a decade ago when Ashley, then 23, ventured to Ecuador and met Manuel in person.

This season, we've seen Ashley and Manuel fight over money, coffee, and Manuel's tendency to keep his personal life "privado." But despite some hesitation from Ashley's friends and family, the two did get married, and according to social media, they are still very much together.