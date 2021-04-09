Reality TV Star Ashley Cain Revealed Devastating News About His Daughter

Fans of MTV’s The Challenge and Ex On the Beach will also be familiar with Ashley Cain . The former football player and reality TV star came to fame after appearing on several MTV shows.

Recently, though, Ashley has been getting viral fame for a much sadder reason. He revealed that his 8-month-old daughter has only days to live due to untreatable cancer. Thankfully, Ashley is not going through this battle alone and has his partner and mother of his child, Safiyya Vorajee , by his side through this heartbreaking experience.

She has also been a hairdresser and colorist. Several of her works can be seen on the posts of an Instagram account under the username @hxbsafiyya . She is also a manager at GLOW, according to her LinkedIn profile.

According to The Sun , Safiyya was born on August 16, 1987. She grew up in her hometown of Nuneaton, Warwickshire. For her education, Safiyya attended Etone Community School and later completed her undergraduate studies at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College. She is an aesthetic practitioner, dermal filler, and a registered nurse. Her Instagram profile features several pictures where she shares about her professional life and her brand, Mz Pretty , with her followers.

In April 2021, Safiyya shared a touching and heart breaking clip of her cuddling Azaylia on her Instagram story. "My hero," she captioned the Boomerang, which showed Azaylia snuggled up into her mom’s arms with a pacifier. A tube could be seen running into the baby's nose, presumably to deliver oxygen.

Though Safiyya has a professional career, she is also a proud mother. Azaylia Diamond was welcomed into the world in October 2020. On Safiyya’s birthday, she chose to honor her daughter and family. “Today was my birthday. The best birthday I’ve ever had! I have my beautiful daughter only 5 days old. A boyfriend/daddy that has made my world feel complete. And lots of family that we love. My blessing today is family! How lucky I am,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ashley and Safiyya’s young daughter has leukemia.

In an emotional Instagram video, Ashley revealed that doctors had found cancerous tumors throughout Azaylia’s body. He explained that their daughter's current chemotherapy "is not working,” and they planned to take her to Singapore for CAR T-cell therapy, however that is no longer feasible given the discovery of the tumors.

Article continues below advertisement

"Last week, we had the bone marrow test and the lumbar puncture and blood taken to send to Singapore in the hope that they could create a CAR-T therapy to save Azaylia's life," he began. "Then, we had to have a CT scan on her head and the results came back the next day, saying that Azaylia's got two very big tumors ... on her brain."

Article continues below advertisement