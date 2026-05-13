Ashley Judd Healed Her Inner Child With a 12-Year-Old Themed Birthday Party for Herself She said her "inner 12-year-old" was ready to come out for the party. By Chrissy Bobic Updated May 13 2026, 2:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

One way to help deal with childhood trauma might be to go back in time, figuratively speaking, of course, and give yourself the kind of birthday celebration that the child version of you needed. That's what Ashley Judd did when she threw a 12-year-old birthday party for her 58th birthday. And, she wrote on Instagram, it was all about healing the inner child who was not "protected" when she was actually 12 years old.

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Ashley's celebration might even start a trend, especially since this isn't the first time she leaned on the good parts of her adolescence, outside of her troubled home, to create a birthday celebration full of healing and happiness. And for Ashley, her 12-year-old birthday party included singing into a brush, square dancing, and sharing positive affirmations.

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Ashley Judd threw a birthday party for her 12-year-old self.

Ashley posted photos and videos from the party she threw for herself for her 58th birthday. For her, it was all about looking back on the parts of her childhood at the age of 12, in sixth grade, that made her happy. Like learning square dancing for six weeks in gym class, eating "dream cake," and a Scopes Monkey Trial true or false quiz.

"Have you ever considered, from your adult perspective, restaging for your sweet inner child an experience she either never had at all?" she wrote in the caption. "Or an experience that did not unfold with the safety and attention it should have? I deeply enjoy doing this from a loving inner-parent perspective for my inner family. Many of us grew up with unmet needs."

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The party was to embrace what she remembers enjoying and create what she didn't have. And, Ashley wrote in the caption, she and her friends also wrote "6th grade shames" and placed them in a jar for everyone to read out loud. She added that she and her friends "backfilled what was always missing and no longer is, thanks to vulnerable imagination." The parts of her childhood she might have wanted to be there were celebrated with her 12-year-old birthday party.

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Ashley Judd is open about abuse she suffered as a child.

Ashley explained in the caption of her 12-year-old birthday post that she wanted to celebrate her childhood for the little girl she once was, who did not feel supported or nurtured at home. According to ABC News, Ashley wrote in her memoir All That Is Bitter and Sweet about being abused by multiple men, including a member of her family, whom she does not name in the book. Per CBS News, she also wrote of rape and neglect as a child.