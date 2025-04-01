What Is Ashley St. Clair's Net Worth? Here's What We Know About the MAGA Influencer Ashley's advocacy in favor of her beliefs has seemingly been eclipsed by the man she chose to have a baby with, allegedly. By Ivy Griffith Published April 1 2025, 12:42 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @The Rubin Report

Conservative and MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair has long been known for her outspoken views on women, politics, and the state of America. She has pushed the idea of marriage and encouraged young adults to avoid college. Her outspoken nature and championing of conservative values caught the attention of a powerful businessman, and Ashley allegedly found herself having a baby with Elon Musk, the richest man in the world.

Of course, her baby daddy's wealth is not hers. So what exactly is Ashley's net worth? Here's what we know about the influencer's net worth and what she had to say about Elon's child support payments.

Here's what we know about Ashley St. Clair's net worth.

Ashley has made multiple appearances on Fox News and Breitbart and has become a conservative figurehead whose memes and video clips get shared online in conservative spaces. But her career was eclipsed in 2025 by news that she had borne a child for Elon. A combination of her influencing, writing, and role in the conservative blog sphere has netted her an estimated net worth of around $3 million.

Ashley St. Clair Conservative influencer, Blogger, and Author Net worth: $3 million Ashley made a career out of championing conservative and Christian causes and values, speaking across many outlets and social media platforms in favor of a traditionalist approach to life. Birthdate: July 21, 1993 Birthplace: New York City, N.Y. Marriages: 0 Children: 1 (with Elon Musk)

In 2023, she released a book called Elephants Are Not Birds, which calls itself a conservative Christian book that tackles gender identity issues. The book summary reads, "In the book, children will learn that boys are not girls, and Elephants Are Not Birds." Yet for all the causes she believes in, Ashley can't help but wind up in the headlines for far more personal reasons.

Ashley sold her Tesla after claiming her baby's dad, Elon Musk, wasn't paying the full child support amount they agreed to.

According to Elon, he paid $2.5 million to Ashley following the November 2024 birth of her child. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he's not sure the child is his, but he's not opposed to finding out. And just in case, he claims, he sent money to help. In addition, he claimed to be sending her $500,000 a year.

But in March 2025, Ashley revealed that she was selling her Tesla because Elon had slashed the amount of money he said he would give her after she filed for sole custody, according to People.

In a statement sent to the outlet, a legal representative for Ashley explained, "Elon Musk has financially retaliated against his own child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally. He did this after Ashley was forced to bring this matter to court, when he refused to respond to her many private attempts to resolve this matter without publicity."

I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.



Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025 Source: X / @ElonMusk

The statement added, "At the same time, he filed an emergency application to gag Ashley and prevent her from communicating about his actions. The judge denied the emergency nature of the application, even though it is still pending." The statement then goes on to blast Elon for being a champion for free speech and transparency while allegedly neglecting to do the same in his private life.