Ashley Tisdale Left Her Mom Group Full of Other Celebrity Moms Amid "High School" Drama "I was starting to feel frozen out of the group, noticing every way that they seemed to exclude me." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 6 2026, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ashleytisdalefrench

Move over, MomTok, because apparently, there is a mom group full of A-lister members that Ashley Tisdale was once part of. To be fair, it was more like a group of mom friends who got together for playdates and for support rather than content creation. But now, Ashley revealed that she is no longer part of the group, and people want to know who the members of the mom group are.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley rose to stardom when she co-starred with other Disney Channel darlings in the High School Musical movies. From there, she tried her hand at a music career, and she continued acting. Along the way, Ashley started a family and even joined a group of mom friends around her who know the business and were in the trenches as a child like her. Now, that part of her life is over.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Ashley Tisdale's mom group members?

Ashley wrote an essay for The Cut in which she shared details of the mom group she willingly left because it made her feel like she was back in high school. She said that she began to see the cracks in the group of women she had tried to get closer to when they began to leave her out of events, and that she was openly excluded from certain outings, which she later saw evidence of on Instagram.

Ashley didn't outright name the women from her mom group whom she decided to distance herself from, but some of her eagle-eyed followers on social media might know who she was talking about in her essay for The Cut. Per Page Six, Ashley once shared photos with Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor, who are also all moms, but she no longer follows Hilary or Mandy on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

That doesn't necessarily mean that Ashley took shots at those women specifically. However, all of them do have kids around the same ages since they each have kids born in 2021, and they did once share plenty of group photos together.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Tisdale opened up about the mom group drama.

In her essay, Ashley wrote that one event she was blatantly left out of was planned by the other women at her own daughter's birthday party. She said that she was given excuses about why she wasn't invited, though she never understood the reasoning behind it. She also wrote about a time when one of the women invited her to a dinner at her home, and she was seated at the furthest end of the table away from the mom group.