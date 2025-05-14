'High School Musical' Alum Ashley Tisdale Is the Proud Mom of Two Daughters Ashley Tisdale's eldest daughter has a newfound love for 'High School Musical.' By Allison DeGrushe Published May 14 2025, 5:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @ashleytisdale

Beloved actress and singer Ashley Tisdale has been a part of our lives for what feels like forever! She rose to fame with her unforgettable roles as Maddie Fitzpatrick in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and the iconic Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical film series.

These days, though, Ashley's focus seems to be on growing her businesses and raising her family. Speaking of which, here's everything you need to know about her adorable kids!

Source: Mega

Ashley Tisdale and her husband have two kids together.

On March 23, 2021, Ashley and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed their first child, a daughter. She shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of herself holding her baby girl's tiny hand. "Jupiter Iris French arrived earthside 3.23.21 ✨," she captioned the post.

Although the Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure star doesn't necessarily want Jupiter to follow in her acting footsteps just yet, she's focused on giving her a "very normal childhood" and allowing her to decide her career path when she's older. However, Ashley does see Jupiter possibly pursuing a music career.

"I think it will be in music because her dad is a composer and in music, and she, honestly, music has been her favorite class that she's been in since she was like four months old," Ashley told People in February 2023. "We have a music class together, so I hope it's music." By March 2024, Ashley confirmed Jupiter was still obsessed with music, revealing that her little bundle of joy "sings nonstop."

In the same month, Ashley admitted she was hesitant about having a second child. She explained her fears on TikTok about going through another pregnancy after the difficult experience with her first.

"After I had Jupiter, I was like, 'I'm not doing this again.' I think it was like, physically really hard on me," she said. "It was just like, not for me the most amazing experience." However, after seeing how social Jupiter was with other kids, Ashley and her hubby agreed that their little girl needed a sibling — enter Emerson!

On Sept. 6, 2024, Ashley and Christopher's family grew with the arrival of their second daughter, Emerson Clover French. "All three of us are obsessed with you," the "He Said She Said" singer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the family holding baby Emerson's hand.

Ashley Tisdale's eldest daughter is obsessed with 'High School Musical.'

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Ashley spilled the beans about her daughter Jupiter's obsession with High School Musical. Ashley, who famously portrayed the divalicious Sharpay Evans in the Disney franchise, couldn't help but share how her firstborn has been absolutely hooked on the movies lately.

Ashley kicked off the video by mentioning how her niece recently played Sharpay in a stage adaptation of High School Musical. She hilariously said, "I don't know what kind of karma this is, but Jupiter saw my niece in High School Musical the play last weekend."

The actress continued, "When she's seen the movie in the past, like, she never really cared about it, but I think seeing my niece in the play, play me, has just changed her, so she had to watch all three movies." She then revealed that Jupiter has a clear favorite among the films: High School Musical 2.

"She will not stop listening to the music. It's playing in the house right now," she told her followers. "When I'm on walks with her, she asks for me to play it, when I'm in the car, she asks for me to play it. Specifically High School Musical 2." Of course, there's one song that's been on repeat: "HUMUHUMUNUKUNUKUAPUA'A." The mom of two joked, "I hate that song," before whispering, "I'm happy to listen to it over and over and over."

Source: Disney Channel

Jupiter's love for the HSM franchise doesn't stop at home, though! Ashley shared how her daughter proudly announces her love for the character in public. "Also, she screams out. She screams out in public, 'I'm Sharpay's baby!'" the Disney star disclosed. "Like I can't. I just feel so embarrassed when I'm walking into a store, and she's like, 'We're all in this,' And I'm like, 'Oh, my God.'"