'High School Musical' Actor Bart Johnson Is Married to One of Blake Lively's Sisters

You may not know Bart Johnson by name, but if you were ever a fan of the High School Musical franchise, you know who he is. Bart played Troy Bolton's father in all three of the movies and continues to work as an actor today.

Bart may be best known for that performance, but he recently came to public attention after he put his support behind Blake Lively. Now, many want to know whether the two of them are related and whether it has anything to do with Bart's marriage. Here's what we know.

Is Bart Johnson married?

Bart is married to Robyn Lively, one of Blake's sisters. The two of them have three children together and have been married since 1999, long before Blake was the world-famous actress she is today. Like Bart, Robyn works as an actress, and the two of them have even played a married couple on screen. In Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters, they play married parents, and Robyn said that they drew on their real lives to play the parts.

"I can't imagine doing that role without having those maternal instincts and having those experiences," Robyn told People. "The take on the role would be so different. I think it's a crucial element to the role understand this kind of dynamic." "This has been kind of parallel to our lives in that sense that we, as parents, have ideas of what we want for our kids and where we want them to go and what we want them to do," she continued.

Is Bart Johnson related to Blake Lively?

Bart and Blake are related through marriage, which could be part of the reason he so wholeheartedly came to her defense. In a post on Twitter, he suggested that Justin Baldoni, who Blake alleges made attempts to smear her in the press around the release of It Ends With Us and harassed her on set, simply pretended to be a feminist hero when he was actually something far more sinister.

He’s a fraud. He puts on the “costume“ of a hero, man bun and all. Used all of the trendy catchphrases & buzz words for his podcasts. None of it’s genuine. It’s all theater. And everyone fell for it. For years. Rewatch his videos with a more critical eye and watch him compliment… — Bart Johnson (@bart_johnson) December 24, 2024 Source: Twitter/@bart_johnson

"He’s a fraud," he wrote. "He puts on the 'costume' of a hero, man bun and all. Used all of the trendy catchphrases and buzz words for his podcasts. None of it’s genuine. It’s all theater. And everyone fell for it. For years. Rewatch his videos with a more critical eye and watch him compliment and praise himself with faux humility and self-deprecation. What a performance."

Blake has sued Justin both for his behavior on set and for his attempts to slander her during the movie's initial release. Bart and Blake have clearly known one another for years, so it's not surprising that he would come to her defense in such a forceful way.