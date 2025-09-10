Hilary Duff’s Net Worth Shouldn’t Shock Anyone Aware of Her Multiple Gifts The 'Lizzie McGuire' star is far from a struggling former child actor. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 10 2025, 6:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Hollywood can be incredibly tough on all actors, but especially so for those who reach fame before they can legally consume alcohol. And while there have been plenty of child star horror stories, Hilary Duff doesn’t have many.

Hilary’s rise to childhood stardom as one of Disney Channel’s darlings has parlayed into her being one of those beloved celebrities you just don’t say anything bad about. Besides her questionable Halloween costumes, the actor, singer, and producer seamlessly navigated through the industry, and has no signs of slowing down. But, can she afford to stop working if she chooses? Here’s what to know about Hilary Duff’s net worth.



What is Hilary Duff’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hilary’s net worth stands at $25 million. Her net worth has only increased since the world met her as a child actor in the early ‘90s. During her early road to fame, Hilary soaked up as many skills as she could by participating in acting, vocal, and dance lessons. Eventually, she landed her first movie role in the straight-to-VHS movie (basically the ‘90s version of Tubi movies, kids) — Casper Meets Wendy.

Hilary appeared in smaller roles after Casper Meets Wendy before she landed her first steady gig as the eponymous character in Lizzie McGuire. She reportedly earned $15,000 an episode during the series’ two-season run. Disney also gave her $1 million to film the movie’s theatrical release, The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Hilary Duff Actor, Singer, Producer Net worth: $25 Million Hilary Duff is an actor, singer, author and businesswoman. Some of her most notable acting projects include Lizzie McGuire, Younger, and How I Met Your Father. Birthname: Hilary Erhard Duff Birthdate: Sept. 28, 1987 Birthplace: Houston, Texas Marriages: Mike Comrie (m. 2010; div. 2016); Matthew Koma (m. 2019) Children: 4 Father: Robert Erhard Duff Mother: Susan Colleen Duff (née Cobb)

Lizzie McGuire established Hilary as a teen queen, as she went on to achieve movie star status and reportedly made $2.2 million for the teen rom-com A Cinderella Story, and $2 million a piece for Raise Your Voice, The Perfect Man, and Material Girls.Plus, she formed her music career during her reign, with hits like “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean,” which famously became the theme song for MTV’s Laguna Beach.

Hilary’s career has only expanded in adulthood. She landed starring roles in Younger alongside Sutton Foster and the short-lived How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father. In between acting gigs, Hilary has kept herself busy with multiple business ventures. The Disney alum has created several successful fashion and lifestyle brands, starting with her first fashion line, Stuff by Hilary Duff. After letting the line go, Hilary created a jewelry brand, Muse X Hilary Duff, and a cosmetics line, Nudestix.

Hilary Duff announced her return to music a decade after her last album.

Though she doesn’t need to work based on her income, Hilary has continuously proven she was born to be a star. However, now she’s living out her dreams with a supportive family at home. The multi-hyphenate star is happily married to singer/songwriter/producer Matthew Koma. Hilary is also a mother to four children: her and Matt’s kids, Banks Violet Bair, Mae James Bair, and Townes Meadow Bair, plus Hilary’s son from her first marriage to Mike Comrie, Luca Cruz.

While she has more on her plate to juggle now, according to Variety, she found time in 2025 to get back in the studio. Through her deal with Atlantic Records, Hilary announced her plans to release an album over a decade after her fifth studio album, Breathe In. Breathe Out.

