A TikToker Might've Just Called out a Silent Feud Between Hailey and Hilary Duff

Famous sisters like Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, for example, never miss a beat when it comes to posting birthday tributes on special days. For Hilary and Hailey, the decision not to post birthday tributes is a huge indication that they may not be on on good terms. Hopefully, there’s not truly any bad blood between the Duff sisters beyond speculation. If there is indeed a feud going on, here's to hoping the sisters are able to heal from it quickly.