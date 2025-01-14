Hilary Duff and Carrie Underwood Have Long Had a Rumored Feud, but Was It Real? The feud was only every a rumor, but many want to know if it's real. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 14 2025, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Threads/@jaystep

The news that Carrie Underwood had agreed to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration led some to reflect on her long career as a country star, and her potential political views. In addition to a closer examination of Carrie's life and career, though, some people are also remembering a rumored feud between Carrie and former Disney star Hilary Duff.

As the rumors of that feud resurfaced, many wanted to know whether there was anything real behind it. Here's what we know about the supposed drama.

Was there really a feud between Carrie Underwood and Hilary Duff?

The rumors that the two were once feuding resurfaced following a popular post on Threads from user @jaystep. "Remember when Hilary Duff refused to sit with or acknowledge/interact with Carrie Underwood when their men both played for the same hockey team and there were unaddressed rumors for months that they hated each other? Hilary always stays winning," the post reads.

The post was accompanied by an image that clearly showed them sitting in separate rows, and it's true that Hilary's ex-husband Mike Comrie played for the Ottawa Senators at the same time as Carrie's current husband Mike Fischer. That much, at least, is concrete, but neither Hilary nor Carrie has ever spoken publicly about a feud, so we have no idea whether one exists or what a feud might be about if it did.

People are debating whether Carrie deserves all the hate.

While we can't say for sure whether Hilary and Carrie were ever in a real feud, two celebrities not sitting together at a hockey game is fairly conspicuous. It's possible, though, that they simply didn't know each other and came with other people. In the comments under the initial Threads post, though, users argued about whether Carrie deserves all the hate she's been getting since news broke that she would be singing at Donald Trump's second inauguration.

"Do we know for sure that Carrie Underwood is a Trumper? Just because she is singing at the inauguration does not mean she supports him. She just did NYE in Times Square. She could possibly just be in a situation where she’s worried about money as both her and her husband are not making what they used to. They have young young kids. She could have received an offer she could not refuse," one person wrote under the post.

"I worked for an airline and Underwood was AWFUL. Her team would come in first and tell everyone not to address/look at/or speak to her. Funny thing is I wouldn’t have recognized her had they not told us," another person added. Others expressed confusion, wondering why everyone was suddenly so mad at the former American Idol winner.