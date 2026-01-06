Acting Made Ashley Tisdale Rich, but Her Businesses Keep Her Fortune Growing Ever heard of Frenshe (sold at Target)? Yep, Ashley owns it! By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 6 2026, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

To most people, Ashley Tisdale is a child star who, for years, served as the face of Disney Channel. Thanks to her roles as Maddie Fitzpatrick in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical film trilogy, which literally put her on the map, she was able to pursue just about any career she wanted. And, for the longest, she chose TV and music.

Ashley hasn’t just starred in films following her Disney Channel days, she also pursued a music career, releasing her debut album “Headstrong” in 2007. While it’s safe to assume she earned a fortune from her work on Disney Channel, Ashley has since expanded her career beyond entertainment into entrepreneurship, helping to skyrocket her net worth to a pretty impressive amount. Here’s how much she’s worth.

What is Ashley Tisdale's net worth?

Ashley Tisdale has a net worth of $14 million from her television roles and businesses, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She’s appeared in over 100 TV ads, including a 1999 Toys “R” Us commercial playing a girl laughing, and a 2007 Ecko Red commercial (remember Ecko?), per her IMDb. She was also cast in some of Disney Channel’s biggest hits, including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody in 2004 and High School Musical in 2006.

Ashley Michelle French (née Tisdale) Actor and entrepreneur Net worth: $14 million Ashley Tisdale is an actor widely known for her roles on Disney Channel. She’s also a singer and even dabbled in producing, having worked as a co-executive producer of the series Young & Hungry. She’s also an entrepreneur focused on promoting health, wellness, and beauty. Birthdate: July 2, 1985 Birthplace: Monmouth County, N.J. Education: Pursued an acting career after high school Spouse: Christopher French Kids: 2, Jupiter Iris French (March 2021), Emerson Clover French (September 2024),

But her work isn’t just limited to on-screen roles; she’s lent her voice to plenty of animated shows like Kim Possible, Family Guy, and Phineas and Ferb, where she voiced older sister Candace Flynn. She also appeared in a few episodes of Sons of Anarchy and was even cast in Scary Movie 5. Needless to say, her acting track record is impressive, and that’s because she hasn’t stopped since first appearing on TV in the ’90s.

But, believe it or not, Ashley’s portfolio doesn’t end there. She also dabbled in music, releasing hits throughout the early 2000s like “So Much for You,” “Not Like That,” and “It’s Alright, It’s OK.” While she has scaled back her TV and music projects, she hasn’t slowed down professionally. She’s now a mom and heavily focused on her work as an entrepreneur.

Ashley Tisdale is the creator behind Frenshe, a line of self-care products sold at Target.

These days, Ashley is heavily focused on leading a healthier life and releasing products and resources that help others do the same. In 2020, she launched Frenshe after diving deeper into wellness and exploring how to live a life “toxic-free without going bankrupt.”

Frenshe is a community platform that provides tips and information related to health and wellness, which later expanded into mood-boosting and self-care products sold at Target. Some of the products include shampoo and conditioner, moisturizers, fragrances, and candles.

She also launched an online journal-style website called By Ashley French, where she gets personal about her friend group she left behind in 2025, and even offers cooking tips. On top of that, Ashley has partnered with several big brands, further boosting her net worth to that $14 million mark.

Some of the brands Ashley has partnered with include Jamba Juice and Stanley. And after becoming a mom of two, she began focusing more on kid-friendly partnerships, such as her work with Bush’s Beans and the children’s show Bluey for the launch of Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans.