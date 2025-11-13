'Selling the OC' Star Ashtyn Zerboni Is Married to Someone With a Similar Career Ashtyn crashed onto the scene in 'Selling the OC' with an immediate beef with Alex, but her husband was quick to defend her. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 13 2025, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

To say that Season 4 of Selling the OC has caused some drama among fans would be a massive understatement. The cast shake-up took everyone by surprise, and when Season 4 landed on Netflix on Nov. 12, 2025, no one was quite sure what to expect. But in the best Selling Sunset tradition, Season 4 landed with plenty of tea and drama to satiate even the most disgruntled fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the fresh new faces for Season 4 is Ashtyn Zerboni and her husband Jeff. Here's what we know about the newest cast member's husband, and why she's beefing so hard with Alex Hall.

Source: Netflix Left to Right: Alexandra Marikos, Ashtyn Zerboni, Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, Fiona Belle

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Ashtyn Zerboni's husband on 'Selling the OC'?

Ashtyn proved right out of the gate that she means business. Not only did she hit the ground running with a major feud with co-star Alex, which we'll get to later, but she's fierce, takes no prisoners, and is sure to become a fan favorite before her time on the show is done. But what do we know about her husband?

Ashtyn's husband, Jeff, appeared a few times in Season 4 of Selling the OC. While we didn't learn too much about Jeff through his brief appearances, he's a well-known figure in the region. According to his LinkedIn, Jeff is also a real estate professional, specializing in the San Diego area.

Article continues below advertisement

In the brief glimpses we got of him in Season 4 of Selling the OC, it seems as though Jeff believes in his wife's good intentions and hopes that the audience does as well. They have a baby girl together.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is 'Selling the OC' star Ashtyn beefing with Alex Hall?

Of course, none of this answers the pressing question about why Ashtyn and Alex have such major beef. After all, she just got here; how much trouble could Ashtyn be causing already? The answer is, apparently, quite a lot. It all started when Ashtyn apparently accused Alex of flirting with one of her clients. While it seems as though Alex was cleared of the allegation, she wasn't ready to forgive and forget by the time the end of Season 4 rolled around.

Alex told Decider, "The worst offense, honestly, is when she threw around the accusation of me flirting with a client. I just, it’s hurtful. I think that’s just an extremely hurtful accusation. That’s not true. Obviously, I think you guys see that in the interactions." She added, “I was really upset in the moment, because obviously you never know what’s going to air on the show as far as the story and what she’s saying. So I was really hurt because I felt like my career was being threatened for … and she’s another woman in this industry."

Article continues below advertisement

Alex continued, "I’ve said before, we have to work very hard as women in this industry to fight against the stereotype, and the stigma, and be honorable, and ethical, and morally correct." Alex mused that women should be "supporting each other," concluding, "It doesn’t sit well with me that we have somebody in our own house at the Oppenheim Group that is willing to stoop to those depths.”

Source: Netflix