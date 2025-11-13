What Happened to Kayla From 'Selling OC': Season 4 Is Missing Nearly Half the Cast When half the cast disappears, you expect some answers. Kayla gave none. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 13 2025, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

If you pressed play on Selling the OC Season 4 and immediately wondered why half of the cast was missing … you aren’t the only one. The Oppenheim Group’s coastal spin-off returned to Netflix on Nov. 12, 2025, with plenty of familiar drama, but noticeably fewer familiar faces. One of those missing faces was Kayla Cardona. So, what happened to Kayla from Selling OC and the other missing cast members?

Article continues below advertisement

While some of the agents were fairly open about their reasons for leaving the show, others have yet to address their absence from Season 4. Keep reading to see what fans have been able to piece together about the massive Season 4 casting shakeup.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Kayla from 'Selling OC'? She’s not in Season 4 — and neither are five other agents.

Season 4 brings plenty of property tours and tense office energy, but viewers were quick to notice that Kayla, one of the show’s original agents, is no longer part of the cast. She’s not in the trailer, the cast list, or any of Netflix’s promotional material — and if you were hoping for an on-screen sendoff, it never comes.

Kayla isn’t the only one missing. She’s one of six agents who quietly left between Seasons 3 and 4, alongside Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Sean Palmieri, Ali Harper, and Lauren Shortt. That’s nearly half of the core ensemble, and their absence gives Season 4 a totally different feel — especially for longtime fans who’ve been watching since day one.

Article continues below advertisement

Some of the departing cast members have opened up about their decisions. Alexandra, for example, told People Magazine she simply knew when it was time to move on. She added that she didn’t think anyone would be surprised by her departure, citing the “toxic culture” of her castmates as one of the major factors in her decision to leave the show.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Sean, on the other hand, said that The Oppenheim Group “was not a culture fit” while speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight. According to The Mirror, Lauren has launched her own real estate team since leaving the show. Ali, on the other hand, has not addressed her exit. Furthermore, to date, she still lacks a real estate license.

Per multiple reports, Kayla also hasn’t commented at all — which makes her absence feel a bit mysterious. As of the Season 4 premiere, she still lists herself as a realtor at The Oppenheim Group in her Instagram bio, which adds another layer of confusion. Is she still working there? Was she cut from the show? Did she leave on her own terms? Fans are left guessing.

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla's silence has left fans to speculate about what is going on.

Kayla’s lack of a public exit has led fans to do what fans do best: speculate. Without any kind of goodbye episode, Instagram post, or media interview, people have been left to draw their own conclusions. Reddit threads and comment sections are filled with questions, with many noticing her absence only after watching a few episodes into Season 4.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

It’s not the first time Kayla’s storyline has raised eyebrows. She was part of several memorable moments in earlier seasons — including some tension with castmates and a few headline-making scenes. But unlike others who clashed on-camera and later spoke out about their experiences, Kayla has remained completely quiet about why she’s no longer filming.

Some viewers suspect her departure may have been low-key by design — whether to keep the focus on new storylines or avoid reigniting old drama. Others think she may have simply stepped away from the spotlight without making a fuss, especially given how much attention comes with being part of a hit Netflix reality series.

Article continues below advertisement

The biggest theory, however, is that she hasn’t actually left the show and has simply stepped away temporarily. This theory is seemingly the most popular one as she is still listed as a realtor with The Oppenheim Group.