Fiona Belle, 'Selling the OC's' Youngest Agent, Is Ready to Leave Her Past Relationship in the Dust "This is just the beginning!" By Risa Weber Published Nov. 13 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET

A new agent on Season 4 of Selling the OC, Fiona Belle, is the youngest in the office. She started her real estate career at just 21 and worked at the O group in San Francisco for about a year. The OC native soon moved down to the Newport Beach office.

Fiona was 23 at the time Season 4 of Selling the OC was filmed, but she doesn't see her young age as an issue in the industry. She said, "I started my real estate career when I was 21, and I don’t think that my age limits me in this industry. I know my worth, and that’s been proven through my clients and my track record. I work hard for what I want," per Decider. Fans want to know more about Fiona's personal life and relationships. Let's get into it.

Who is Fiona Belle's ex-husband?

During Season 4, Fiona revealed the fact that she'd unfortunately been in an abusive relationship for years. At the time of filming, she was in the middle of getting divorced from her toxic, soon-to-be-ex-husband. Fiona hasn't shared the name of her previous partner.

She told Decider that her co-star Alex's support throughout the season has meant a lot to her. Fiona said, "[It] meant a lot to me. Being a part of a different office and coming into the Orange County territory, I think she just helped me find my footing with everything. And not only stand my ground, but really go after that higher caliber of listings and really just believe in myself more."

Fiona's new relationship is going strong.

Fiona entered a new relationship in late 2024/early 2025, and it seems to be going well. Her boyfriend, Joey Lennon, is a fitness trainer who works at IHT Factor San Diego. In IHT, or "Intermittent Hypoxic Training," people alternate between breathing air with reduced oxygen for short periods and breathing normal air, per High Altitude Training. The process is supposed to mimic acclimating to high altitudes.

Joey's Instagram account features photos and videos of himself training others and talking about fitness, as well as posts dedicated to Fiona and his family. Joey and Fiona traveled to Australia together in October of 2025, which they shared in a joint Instagram post.