What Happened to Jongho? Behind the #GetWellSoonJongho Hashtag

"Jongho visited a hospital this morning (October 22) due to bruising, and examination results diagnosed him with a minor [ankle] sprain. Although it was found that the slight bruising was due to a minor sprain, the medical professional advised that he should avoid too much movement to prevent worsening of the sprained area and prevent recurrence."

It went on to say he would still perform and attend events, however, he would have to remain seated.