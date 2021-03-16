Audrey Hepburn's Hollywood Legacy Endures Through Her Family

Undoubtedly one of the most impactful actresses of the 20th century was Audrey Hepburn . The Belgian-born star became an icon of both film and fashion, starring in countless roles such as Monte Carlo Baby, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Paris When It Sizzles.

Beyond her untimely death in 1993, Audrey's legacy has been sustained through the likes of both her children and grandchildren. So, who exactly are these individuals, and what role does Audrey's enduring presence have in their lives even today? Here's a breakdown of where Audrey's kids (and grandkids) are now.

Luca also took an interest in the film industry like his older half-brother, starring in the likes of I Love Audrey and C à vous. Born in Switzerland, Luca has always maintained that he never saw his mother as the massive worldwide star she was and highlights across multiple interviews her more humble side beyond the glitz and glamour associated with her name. As previously mentioned, Luca is a founding member of the Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund and takes great pride in its charitable efforts alongside Sean.

Sean, who took an interest in the behind-the-scenes work of the film industry, has held positions working on the development, production, and marketing of films such as Growing Pains, Eye of the Widow, and Racehoss. After his mother's death, he and Luca founded the Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund. This fund takes exhibitions of Audrey Hepburn memorabilia across the globe to fund the various humanitarian efforts that she held dear in life.

Sean Hepburn Ferrer, age 60, and Luca Dotti, age 51, are Audrey's only two children, and both have sustained her legacy in more ways than one. Half brothers with a common interest in film, Sean and Luca both have impressive accolades in the industry as well.

Audrey's grandchildren are a mixture of celebrity and low-key individuals.

Although she never lived to meet any of them, Audrey's grandchildren have gone on to lead fairly successful lives as well. The star's first grandchild, Emma Ferrer, Sean's daughter, was born only a year after Audrey's passing in 1994. Out of any of her grandchildren, Emma has gone on to have the biggest career in the limelight so far. A model for the likes of Givenchy, Dior, and Tiffany & Co., the movie magnate's granddaughter has clearly fully embraced the modeling genes in her family.

Gregorio and Santiago Ferrer are Sean's second and third children born in his second marriage. Not much is known about the two of them as neither have really embraced the life of their celebrity parents or grandmother.