Austin Gunn Opened Up About His Mom's Health Battles on 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules'

While viewers largely see the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules celebrity kids when they're completing the intense tasks at the Saddleback Ranch, they also get to learn more about their respective personal lives when the stars are done working.

From Harry James Thornton's life as a dad of two kids, to Ebie's battle with anxiety, to Hana Giraldo's life on tour with her parents, fans have gotten to know the reality stars on a deeper level since the show debuted in January of 2022.