Why did Myles O'Neal leave 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' early?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.

The celebrity kids on Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules are tasked with completing labor-intensive chores in order to help the staff at Saddleback Ranch get ready to re-open, but not all of stars are up to the challenge.

Since the show debuted in January 2022, teaser clips have revealed that one of the eight stars would be leaving the ranch before the end of their month-long stay. Viewers finally found out who would be departing early on the Jan. 26 episode.