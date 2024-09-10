Home > Viral News > Trending "I Get Mine From a Bottle" — Australians Introduce Soy Sauce Fish to the USA and People Are Conflicted "I use glass bottles of soy sauce." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 10 2024, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: X | @redactedquirk

Now, there are a lot of things the USA does better than Australia that are just incontrovertible truths. Down under, there are spiders that literally fall from the heavens. This individual, upon walking outside, saw hundreds of spiders hanging above his head.

Article continues below advertisement

The U.S. definitely has one over on Australia for that one. When it comes to the nomenclature of Burger King vs Hungry Jack's, I think we can all agree that this is a toss-up because these are two very fantastic names for different reasons entirely.

But when it comes to the way that Americans and Australians package soy sauce, it seems that folks have picked a clear winner: They think that Australia takes the cake. And honestly, it's kind of hard to argue with their logic.

Article continues below advertisement

americans get so upset when you inform that as a group they are near universally despised in australia. they're so convinced we're best buds and it's our duty as a nation to ensure they know that is not the case. — dr mo 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇵🇸 (@redactedquirk) September 6, 2024 Source: X | @redactedquirk

One X user said that Americans are generally not looked at too favorably by Aussies, even though they're both from continents formerly owned by the United Kingdom that severed legal ties from the British Parliamentary system.

Article continues below advertisement

"Americans get so upset when you inform that as a group they are near universally despised in Australia. They're so convinced we're best buds and it's our duty as a nation to ensure they know that is not the case," they penned.

Is there anything Americans are broadly guilty of that Australians aren't guilty of also https://t.co/mHsrsYSJE1 — the federalist stinks!!!! (@rajandelman) September 7, 2024 Source: X | @rajandelman

Article continues below advertisement

This prompted a response from another user on the app who then wondered: "Is there anything Americans are broadly guilty of that Australians aren't guilty of also?" Thankfully there was someone else on the application to inform them of what that was: soy sauce fish.

Thanks to Chelsea Onik (@chelseaonik), non-Australians have been found out about these wonderfully whimsical little plastic containers filled with the condiment. They're topped with little red caps and are packed with the brown liquid folks can then squeeze onto their food, without having to worry about it pouring all over the place.

Article continues below advertisement

Yes, I’m glad you asked. Americans put soy sauce in pouches that tear open and lose half the sauce. Australians have soy sauce fish, which is correct. https://t.co/F8rXM7k6GY pic.twitter.com/xxrPy4ywH4 — Chelsea Onik (@chelseaonik) September 7, 2024 Source: X | @chelseaonik

Chelsea went on to clarify that soy sauce fish isn't a specialty bottle that folks purchase from the grocery store or some bespoke company that produces this sauce specifically for folks who want their condiments inside of animal-designed containers. But that they're tiny little sauce dispensers that come with their takeout meals.

Article continues below advertisement

Adding an image from Reddit to scale (because there is some confusion).

These come with takeout, they’re not the bottles in the fridge pic.twitter.com/wI6SrUrOq7 — Chelsea Onik (@chelseaonik) September 9, 2024 Source: X | @chelseaonik

And while there were a lot of people who seemed to love soy sauce fish, there were some others who immediately criticized the design. One person didn't seem to think that it was such a big deal to put soy sauce in packets.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love the lil fishes, but I must confess I never spilled sauce from the packets unless I was s--tfaced drunk," one person wrote.

However, there were others who seemed critical of the use of single-use plastic products: "One use plastics, woaw so amazing so innovative," one penned. While another remarked: "Ours uses less plastic. Also, skill issue."

Article continues below advertisement

Although there were many detractors, others seemed tickled by the prospect of getting to use soy sauce fish themselves. And it even got their minds churning about ways they could adopt similar products stateside: "Holy fuck y’all got soy sauce fish?! I need to immediately invent the 'ketchup bald eagle' for the U.S."

And if soy sauce fish sounds like something that you'd be interested in trying, it turns out that the little fish tube is multi-purpose. "Also, the fishtail can be used to spread your wasabi," another X user remarked. If the design aesthetic of the little plastic fish is something that you also find endearing, there are actually folks who sell the fish as a lamp, as one person pointed out.

Article continues below advertisement

Get the fish lamp! https://t.co/K0uApvf5Jr — Rob Findlay (@robfindlay) September 8, 2024 Source: X | @robfindlay