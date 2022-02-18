Logo
Ava Majury
Source: TikTok / @avamajuryyy

TikToker Ava Majury's Home Was Invaded by an Armed Stalker

Feb. 18 2022, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

During the pandemic lockdowns of 2020, the short-form video app TikTok exploded in popularity. At just 13 years old, Ava Majury, who goes by @avamajuryyy on the platform, joined the community of creators. She began sharing videos of herself lip-syncing and dancing, and quickly amassed over one million followers.

In the summer of 2020, one of Ava's followers invaded her family home in Naples. Fla., while armed with a shotgun. In February 2022, Ava spoke with The New York Times about the harrowing experience.

Ava Majury
Source: TikTok / @avamajuryyy

What happened to Ava Majury? When was her house invaded?

On July 10, 2020, 18-year-old Eric Rohan Justin of Elliot City, Md. unexpectedly arrived at Ava’s family home in Naples, Fla. and blew open the front door with a shotgun. Ava’s father, Rob Majury, a retired police lieutenant, chased the boy off. He then retrieved his handgun, and began guarding the front door in case Justin returned.

Justin did end up coming back. He was shot dead by Ava's father.

Why did Eric Rohan Justin show up at Ava Majury's house?

Justin's attack on the Majury home was by no means random. He had been following Ava on TikTok for months and had been incessantly commenting on her posts and messaging her. He wasn't just some superfan though, he was a stalker. He had begun messaging Ava's friends and was even paying them for personal information and photos of her.

When Ava learned about this, she cut off those friends. However, she briefly engaged in similar activity by sending him selfies and charging him on Venmo.

“I wasn’t sending anything of my body,’’ Ava told the Times, adding, "It was just pictures of my face."

However, Justin went on to demand pictures of her feet, "booty pics," and “stuff that a 14-year-old shouldn’t be sending." Ava blocked him on all platforms.

Unable to reach her, Justin continued communicating with people who knew her. He asked one of Ava’s male classmates whether he had access to a “strap,” or gun, and shared plans to assault Ava.

TikTok
Source: Getty Images

"I could just breach the door with a shotgun I think," Justin wrote via text.

Peers forwarded the threatening messages to Ava, who showed her parents. They researched him and relaxed a little after learning that he lived hundreds of miles away, in Maryland. However, lo and behold, he showed up at their home in Naples, Fla. Fortunately, Ava's father was around to protect his family.

As of February 2022, Ava still remains active on TikTok.

