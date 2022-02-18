TikToker Ava Majury's Home Was Invaded by an Armed Stalker

During the pandemic lockdowns of 2020, the short-form video app TikTok exploded in popularity. At just 13 years old, Ava Majury, who goes by @avamajuryyy on the platform, joined the community of creators. She began sharing videos of herself lip-syncing and dancing, and quickly amassed over one million followers.

In the summer of 2020, one of Ava's followers invaded her family home in Naples. Fla., while armed with a shotgun. In February 2022, Ava spoke with The New York Times about the harrowing experience.