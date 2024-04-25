Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge Averey Tressler of 'The Challenge' Fame Keeps Her Love Life Under Wraps On Feb. 6, 2024, Averey hinted at romance on Instagram as she shared a photo of herself posed alongside her potential beau, her hand on his chest! By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 25 2024, Published 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

It's been quite a while since we've seen Averey Tressler grace The Challenge, wouldn't you agree? Fortunately, despite missing out on a chance in Rivals III due to Leroy's injury, she's back for redemption in Season 4 of All-Stars.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Does she have what it takes to clinch the $300,000 prize and become the new Challenge champion? Only time will tell! So, for now, let's pivot and talk about Averey's life outside of reality TV. For starters, is she dating anyone? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Averey Tressler from 'The Challenge' dating?

As a public figure, Averey Tressler rarely shares details about her love life. She tends to keep personal matters private, and with that said, it's currently unknown if she's dating anyone.

However, a rare glimpse into her personal life emerged on Feb. 6, 2024, when Averey posted several photos on Instagram. Among them was a picture showcasing her with her hand placed on the chest of a potential boyfriend as they explored Isaqueena Falls.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MTV

The only public relationship recorded for Averey was with her The Real World: Portland co-star Johnny Reilly. Their romance sparked during filming in 2012, where they navigated through highs and lows as a couple. In the end, Averey and Johnny departed the series head over heels in love with each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Averey's affection for Johnny ran so deep that she packed up her things and moved from her hometown to be with him after the show ended! But despite fans rooting for them to be #Endgame, the relationship eventually dissolved.

While Averey appeared deeply in love with Johnny, he accused her of cheating on him. She vehemently denied these claims, maintaining her unwavering loyalty and love for him. Nevertheless, Johnny ended their relationship before filming The Challenge: Free Agents.

Article continues below advertisement

MTV discovered Averey while she was working at Hooters.

Aside from her reality TV career, Averey has worked at the Hooters in Mesa, Ariz., for 11 years and has been featured in the calendar seven times. What's even more exciting is that MTV discovered her while she was working!

Article continues below advertisement

"I was bartending, and they used to have casting calls at our Hooters," she told Fox News Digital in October 2023. "I wasn't supposed to even be there. One of my girls got sick, so I filled in. I was just being my quirky self, and the whole team just kept coming up to me and asking me all of these questions."

She added, "And right before I ended my shift, a gentleman named Damian asked to take a picture. I said, 'You want to take a photo with a Hooters girl?' And he said, 'No, we want to take a photo of just you.' Damian said, 'I'm casting for 'The Real World' and I think you would be the perfect candidate.'"

Article continues below advertisement

In October 2023, Averey's dream came true when she was named the centerfold for the 2024 Hooters calendar. "I never thought that I would ever be a centerfold," she told Fox News Digital. "It feels amazing to know that Hooters recognizes me and values me… Hooters has always been such a blessing for me. But to be told that I would be a centerfold? Honestly, I was shocked. I was shaking. I didn't really know what to do. I thought it was a dream. There's just no way."