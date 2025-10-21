AWS May Have Crashed, but These Memes Certainly Didn’t "Internal issues ... riiiiight." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 21 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: X/@cb_doge;@ajeetunc

Let’s just say Oct. 20, 2025, was not a good day for Amazon’s cloud services, known as Amazon Web Services (AWS), after it experienced a global internet outage that impacted various apps and websites that rely on it to run. Platforms including Facebook and Snapchat were among some of those affected, and the issue even spread all the way up to larger platforms like cryptocurrency exchanges and even U.S. airlines like Delta.

It was so widespread that an expert estimated the interruption could have cost hundreds of billions of dollars, per CNN. It was a costly disruption to say the least. And like with any serious issue, the internet did what it does best and made light of it by spitting out memes to poke fun at the situation and highlight just how bad it was. But don’t worry, we took the liberty of rounding up the best ones for you, so you don’t have to go digging just to find them yourself.

This ASW outage meme suggests Elon Musk's platforms are the only safe ones left.

Amazon (only just one of the largest e-commerce platforms to date, no biggie), Venmo, Snapchat, Fortnite, and plenty of others were all affected by the DNS issue that caused the AWS outages. But X (formerly Twitter) was apparently still up and running with no interruptions amid all the chaos. And this next meme might just explain why.

Watcha got there, Elon?

That’s a lot of cords, Elon. Hopefully, they don’t connect to the infrastructure at the US-East-1 region where the AWS outages started. Hmm, maybe that’s the reason Elon Musk’s platforms didn’t flinch during the outages (muah ha ha). Kidding, he’s not behind it. But be honest, the meme fits the situation a little too well, doesn’t it?

In case you forgot the scene from the Barbie movie where Ken (Ryan Gosling) says, “My job… it’s just Beach,” this meme swaps out “Beach” for “AWS,” and it kind of works. Tons of people rely on AWS to do their jobs, and many were left struggling to get anything done during the global outages.

"Now which one of you cords is responsible for this mayhem?"

If there were ever a picture that captured what the Amazon technicians were doing on the day the AWS outages occurred, this would probably be it.

Amazon went from selling books to controlling much of the internet.

Ah, Amazon, you’ve come so far only to crumble so fast. Kidding (again), it’s still a trillion-dollar empire, but the fact that it managed to shake the internet the way it did after starting off as an online bookstore is both perplexing and kind of admirable. It’s also a little scary when you think about just how much control it actually has over our everyday internet usage.

Internal issues... really?