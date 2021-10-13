The Long-Awaited Video Game 'Back 4 Blood' Is Here — Let's Explain How Those Cards Work

From the studio that brought you 2008's critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead comes the wonderfully similar Back 4 Blood, and players can't get enough of the first-person, zombie-slaying video game, which even landed itself in Steam's top 25 biggest daily player peaks.

Turtle Rock Studios' new game, which launched on Oct. 12, 2021, is an amped-up, more modern version of the OG Left 4 Dead series, as this time around, weapons have special attachments, there’s a "ping" action, and players are able to engage in deck building.