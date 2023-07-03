Home > Viral News > Trending "Petty" Teacher Punishes 10-Year-Old Student Who Called Her "Ma'am" Petty teacher punishes student who called her "ma'am" — plus more bad teacher horror stories. By Distractify Staff Jul. 3 2023, Updated 10:26 a.m. ET Source: istock/distractify

It's back to school time, which means students are meeting the teachers they will be spending the entire with for the first time.

If their lucky, they'll meet that life-changing professor who will inspire them and be in their Oscar-winning acceptance speech. Just ask these celebs who credit their careers to that one special teacher.

Unfortunately, for every three amazing teachers, there is one petty patty (FYI, we totally made up those statistics). We don't blame teachers for being petty, especially when smart phones are taking over their classrooms or when a student is caught with a pretty brilliant cheat sheet. However, one teacher in San Antonio took petty to a whole new level when she punished her 10-year-old student for using the word "ma'am."

According to Tamarion's mom, Teretha Wilson, she noticed something was wrong when her son got off the bus. "I asked him what happened. He said he got in trouble for saying 'yes ma'am,'" she told the local news station. He then pulled out a piece of paper where he had written the word four times on each line — and required a parent's signature.

Tamarion explained how his teacher told him to write the word over and over again because he kept referring her to as "ma'am" when she asked him not to. Now, personally, we would cringe at being called ma'am but shouldn't the teacher be focused on the student inhaling glue in the corner rather than this boy with some quality Texas manners?

And it gets worst. The teacher reportedly threatened to throw something at the student "if she had something." Unbeknownst to the teacher, Tamarion was previously hospitalized for seizure-related activity, something that leads to memory loss and hallucinations.

His father McArthur Bryant revealed he was surprised his son was punished for something he was taught to do as a sign of respect for his elders. "At the end of the day as a father, to feel kind of responsible for that... knowing that I have been raising him and doing the best that I can, it's not acceptable," he added.

Tamarion's parents eventually met with the teacher and principal and had their son moved to a different classroom. "It wasn't right. It wasn't professional," Teretha added. "As a teacher, it wasn't appropriate. And I asked her why she thought it was okay to do that." The school released a short statement following the incident, writing, "This is a personnel matter which has been handled appropriately by the K-7 principal."

If it makes Tamarion feel a little better, he is not alone when it comes to teachers who p----- o-- not just one student, but sometimes the entire class. The students of reddit shared their schooling horror stories, and teachers should take notes.

He wouldn’t let the class go until everyone rolled some dice and if you got six on any of the two you could leave. I got so many tardy slips and call homes because of him.

Headteacher of my high school tried to expel me for having an epileptic seizure in front of him. Said I was a danger and distraction to others pupils and was disrupting his school.

I ended up being kept out of school for two months while my parents fought my case. In that time almost all of the rest of the teaching staff, who were furious with this decision, kept me supplied with work and even one to one tutoring when needed.

This was in a rural area where the next nearest school was 40 miles away so we had no other school choice.

Our French teacher held a five-minute detention for the entire class because we waited outside the classroom for her to let us in. You know, like polite kids do.

She claimed we were "wasting her time" and sent a detention note home to all the parents.

Better still, on results day she said "Wow, I didn't expect you to get an A"

My cousin had a teacher who would put phones on a running Bunsen burner if you used them during class. He was let go after that year.

When I was 10 I had a teacher who hated our entire class. I had a dentist appointment one day and got into class at 11am, our break time was 11:15-11:30. Apparently for the first 2 hours of the day our class was so bad that everyone had to be kept inside during break.

I not being there for the first two hours was allowed out meaning I was the only kid in the playground from my class that break time... It was the most powerful yet loneliest feeling.

In third grade my teacher didn’t let a kid go to the nurse as his complained his head really hurt because “everyone was in trouble." It turned [out] to be a concussion.

Not entirely related but I needed to put it out there.

My teacher would walk to the back of the classroom while talking to the class. This would make us turn to listen to her until she screamed at us to face forward.

She didn’t believe in field trips because she said that kids would have too much fun and “learning isn’t supposed to be fun.” However, the entire grade would take the trip so she was required to take us. So she would make us all sit in a common area of the zoo, museum, etc., and she would hold classroom lessons.

It was so upsetting to hear about all the cool things the other kids got to see while we had “class.”

Turned off the AC to punish the people passing notes.