Banana Ball vs. Regular Baseball: What Makes the Savannah Bananas So Different How does banana ball differ from a traditional game of baseball? By Trisha Faulkner Published Aug. 1 2025, 2:41 p.m. ET

If you’ve ever watched a Savannah Bananas game — or just seen one of their wild clips online — you probably had the same question as everyone else: Wait ... Is this even baseball? Yes. Kind of. Just not the traditional kind of baseball you are used to seeing.

That’s because the Bananas don’t just play baseball. They play banana ball — a fast, fan-focused, joyfully chaotic version of the game that’s built to entertain. If you're wondering how banana ball vs. regular baseball actually compares, the answer comes down to one thing: the rules. In banana ball, almost all of them have been rewritten.

There are nine major rule changes when it comes to banana ball vs. regular baseball.

Banana ball was created by the team itself to fix what they saw as the biggest problem in traditional baseball: the pace. Games were slow, full of downtime, and losing younger fans. So, the Bananas said, “Let’s change that.” The result? These nine core rules, pulled straight from their official “What Makes Us Different” guide on the official Savannah Bananas website.

1. Every inning counts — literally.

Forget waiting nine innings to see who wins. In banana ball, each inning is worth one point. The team that scores the most runs in that inning gets the point. If it’s tied, no one scores. First team to five points wins — no matter what inning it is. That’s right: a team can technically win in five innings if they dominate.

2. Games are capped at two hours.

Banana ball games have a built-in time limit. Once two hours are up, it’s over — even if you’re mid-inning. This alone slashes the average game length and keeps things moving. No more dragging out the ninth inning with pitching changes and warmups. Just play — and wrap it up.

3. No stepping out of the batter’s box.

In regular baseball, batters step out all the time — adjusting gloves, taking practice swings, you name it. Not here. If a batter steps out, it’s an automatic strike. This tiny rule change keeps things flowing and puts pressure on the batter to stay locked in.

4. No bunting allowed (seriously).

This one’s wild: if a batter bunts, they’re out of the game. Not just out for the at-bat — ejected from the game. The Bananas say bunting isn’t fun, so they got rid of it. Drama? Yes. Bunt singles? Not anymore.

5. Batters can steal first base.

That’s not a typo. If there’s a wild pitch or passed ball at any time during an at-bat, the batter can take off for first. Doesn’t matter what the count is. If you’re fast — and alert — you can earn a base without even making contact.

6. No mound visits, ever.

You know those slow strolls from the dugout that drag the game to a halt? Gone. Mound visits are banned in banana ball. No coaches talking strategy, no stalling. Pitchers and catchers have to figure it out on the fly — just like the fans want.

7. Walks become sprints.

In banana ball, a walk isn’t a casual jog to first. It’s a chaotic footrace. After ball four, the batter takes off running, and the defense must throw the ball to every single position player (yes, all nine) before it becomes a live play. Think of it like a team relay race — and it’s just as entertaining as it sounds.

8. Fans can catch foul balls for outs.

This might be the most iconic banana ball rule. If a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out. No joke. This one rule alone makes fans part of the action — and adds a little suspense to every pop-up near the seats. One second you are watching the game, the next second you are part of it.

9. Ties go to a showdown.

If the game’s tied at the end of regulation, there’s no extra innings. Instead, it’s time for the showdown tiebreaker: pitcher, catcher, and one fielder vs. a batter in a one-on-one face-off. If the batter hits it into play, they have to run the bases. It’s sudden-death, speed-based chaos — and fans love it.

So, is banana ball even really baseball?