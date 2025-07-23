What Do Former President Barack Obama and Ireland Have in Common? A Gas Station
When you think of Ireland, what immediately comes to mind? Is it the country's devastating history with England, or perhaps its rich tapestry of myths and lore? Maybe you allow your mind to wander over to some of its finest exports. The Emerald Isle has gifted the world with talented actors like Colin Farrell, Cillian Murphy, and, of course, the hot priest himself: Andrew Scott.
Very few places compare to Ireland's geographical beauty. It is best known for its lush, rolling green hills and dramatic cliffs. Although there is plenty to criticize about Ireland's conservative slants, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that it has loosened up quite a bit.
In January 2019, they legalized abortion. Ireland is also extremely quirky. One example of this is the existence of a Barack Obama gas station in County Tipperary. Is this the luck of the Irish?
What's the deal with this Irish Barack Obama gas station?
Not only does former President Barack Obama have a gas station in Ireland, but he also has an entire plaza. Back in January 2013, The Journal reported on an upcoming Barack Obama Plaza that promised to create 60 new jobs. Why was this happening?
Evidently, Moneygall, where the plaza would be located, is Obama's ancestral home. Obama's third great-grandfather, Falmouth Kearney, was from Moneygall and emigrated to the United States in 1850.
The plaza was developed by Pat and Una McDonagh, owners of the Supermac’s chain of restaurants and Papa John’s pizza outlets, according to the Supermac website. For a little over $8 million, the people of Moneygall got a community facility, restaurant, convenience shop, fuel facilities, and free internet to all visitors.
The Barack Obama Community Facility is home to historical material that connects Moneygall to America.
The Barack Obama Community Facility has a bust of the former president.
As if a plaza wasn't enough, Moneygall took their Barack Obama pride one step further by creating a bronze bust of the former president, reported Irish Central. The artwork was unveiled in September 2016 and sits in The Barack Obama Community Facility.
The bust made its glorious debut thanks to the US Ambassador to Ireland, Kevin O’Malley.
Falmouth Kearney was the former president's great-great-great-grandfather. He left Ireland at the age of 19 and ended up marrying Charlotte Holloway. The couple lived in Deerfield, Ohio, and had several children.
While visiting Ireland in 2011, Obama was gifted a drawing of Falmouth, which the former president said he would treasure.
Henry Healy, site manager at the plaza in 2016 and Obama’s eighth cousin and closest Irish relative, told the Independent.ie, "We tell the story of the Irish in America, and especially our influence on the Presidency."
He added, "Of the 44 American Presidents, 22 have Irish ancestry." That's certainly something to have a drink to. Sláinte!