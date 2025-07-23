What Do Former President Barack Obama and Ireland Have in Common? A Gas Station "We tell the story of the Irish in America, and especially our influence on the Presidency." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 23 2025, 5:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega; YouTube/The Journal

When you think of Ireland, what immediately comes to mind? Is it the country's devastating history with England, or perhaps its rich tapestry of myths and lore? Maybe you allow your mind to wander over to some of its finest exports. The Emerald Isle has gifted the world with talented actors like Colin Farrell, Cillian Murphy, and, of course, the hot priest himself: Andrew Scott.

Article continues below advertisement

Very few places compare to Ireland's geographical beauty. It is best known for its lush, rolling green hills and dramatic cliffs. Although there is plenty to criticize about Ireland's conservative slants, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that it has loosened up quite a bit. In January 2019, they legalized abortion. Ireland is also extremely quirky. One example of this is the existence of a Barack Obama gas station in County Tipperary. Is this the luck of the Irish?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What's the deal with this Irish Barack Obama gas station?

Not only does former President Barack Obama have a gas station in Ireland, but he also has an entire plaza. Back in January 2013, The Journal reported on an upcoming Barack Obama Plaza that promised to create 60 new jobs. Why was this happening? Evidently, Moneygall, where the plaza would be located, is Obama's ancestral home. Obama's third great-grandfather, Falmouth Kearney, was from Moneygall and emigrated to the United States in 1850.

The plaza was developed by Pat and Una McDonagh, owners of the Supermac’s chain of restaurants and Papa John’s pizza outlets, according to the Supermac website. For a little over $8 million, the people of Moneygall got a community facility, restaurant, convenience shop, fuel facilities, and free internet to all visitors. The Barack Obama Community Facility is home to historical material that connects Moneygall to America.

Article continues below advertisement

The Barack Obama Community Facility has a bust of the former president.

As if a plaza wasn't enough, Moneygall took their Barack Obama pride one step further by creating a bronze bust of the former president, reported Irish Central. The artwork was unveiled in September 2016 and sits in The Barack Obama Community Facility. The bust made its glorious debut thanks to the US Ambassador to Ireland, Kevin O’Malley.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2011, I visited the tiny town of Moneygall and got to walk around in the house where my great-great-great grandfather Falmouth Kearney lived his early life. I'll always be grateful for the warmth and generosity of the Irish people. Happy St. Patrick's Day! -Barack O’Bama pic.twitter.com/abDtarFbR5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 17, 2019

Falmouth Kearney was the former president's great-great-great-grandfather. He left Ireland at the age of 19 and ended up marrying Charlotte Holloway. The couple lived in Deerfield, Ohio, and had several children. While visiting Ireland in 2011, Obama was gifted a drawing of Falmouth, which the former president said he would treasure.