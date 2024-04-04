Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Andrew Scott Seems to Be Single or He's Keeping His Love Life Quiet "You learn from people. It’s not about the length of time you spend with somebody. I feel like my attitude towards relationships has changed." By Joseph Allen Apr. 4 2024, Published 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Thanks to breakout performances in Sherlock and Fleabag, Andrew Scott has emerged in recent years as one of the most talented actors of his generation. Now, Andrew is starring in Ripley, a miniseries based on the Tom Ripley novels by Patricia Highsmith.

Andrew plays the titular character, a manipulative sociopath who ingratiates himself into the life of a wealthy and charismatic man in Italy. As fans prepare for Andrew's next major performance, though, some are also wondering whether the actor is dating anyone. Keep reading for all of the details.



Is Andrew Scott dating anyone?

At the moment, it seems that the Ripley star is single. While he's currently single, Andrew was apparently in a 15-year relationship with Stephen Beresford, who is both a writer and actor, but his best known for his writing. He co-wrote Tolkien, a biography of J.R.R. Tolkien in 2019, and before that wrote the film Pride, which was about the lesbian and gay people who raised money for families affected by the 1984 miner's strike.

Andrew and Stephen dated for more than 15 years, but the two reportedly split up in 2019. They were spotted together three years later, though, so that timeline might not be quite right. Regardless, Andrew clearly prefers to keep his private relationships as private as possible, but he has discussed how much he feels you can learn from relationships, regardless of how long they last.

"You learn from people. It’s not about the length of time you spend with somebody," Andrew explained in 2020. “My life is different now. I feel like my attitude towards relationships and my attitude towards myself and sexuality and all that stuff has changed, and that came about from having the courage to be on my own for a bit, quite a scary thing to do." “I feel proud that I’ve spent time by myself because it certainly wasn’t easy," he added.

Is Andrew Scott married?

Andrew isn't currently married, and it doesn't appear that he ever has been. He may have had a pretty long relationship with Stephen, but it doesn't seem like the two ever got hitched, and now that he's single, it's unclear when or if he may wind up married. Thankfully, Andrew seems to be perfectly content with his single life. He grew a lot after the end of his relationship.

Andrew has played a wide array of different roles.

One of the reasons Andrew might be content with being single, at least for the moment, is that his career has never been busier. He starred in All of Us Strangers in 2023, one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year, and he's followed that up with Ripley, which will likely give us a chance to see a much more malevolent side of the actor.