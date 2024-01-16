Home > Television > The Bear Ayo Edebiri’s Boyfriend Is Just as Proud of Her Success as We Are Actor Ayo Edebiri’s star is on the rise. As it turns out, she has someone at home to share her wins with. Let’s meet her boyfriend, Colin Burgess! By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 16 2024, Published 11:31 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor Ayo Edebiri is undoubtedly standing on business in her career. After landing a starring role as Sydney Adamu in The Bear, Ayo spent 2023 receiving much-deserved attention in Hollywood. The attention led to the Boston, Mass. native sweeping the 2024 Awards season, earning her first Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and an Emmy! Is there anything Ayo can’t slay?! In addition to being the one to watch in the entertainment industry, Ayo is the object of nearly everyone’s affection.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the rising starlet are obsessed with her looks and her impeccable sense of style. While Ayo is likely aware of the influx of people wanting to make her their boo, it seems as if she’s already taken. However, like many celebrity peers, Ayo keeps her love life as private as possible. Thankfully, we’ve done all the heavy lifting to find who the actor is dating.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is Ayo Edebiri dating anyone? Yes, but she doesn’t like to talk about it.

Ayo’s rising career is something the actor has no qualms about posting on her social media accounts. But one thing fans won’t have to worry about seeing is the person she’s in a relationship with. And while Ayo doesn’t want to let the world know she’s spoken for, she doesn’t mind if her boyfriend does it on his platforms.

According to Just Jared, Ayo has been dating Colin Burgess for several years. Colin is also a writer, actor, and comedian and is best known for his role in the 2023 comedy Dad & Stepdad. Additionally, Colin is active on social media and declared in his X, formerly Twitter bio, that he’s “One of the first people to come up with the idea to do a funny tweet.”

Article continues below advertisement

It’s unclear when Ayo and Colin began making things official. Although Ayo doesn’t like to talk about the relationship publicly, Colin has dropped a few posts that signal they are very much together.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, Colin posted a photo of him and Ayo wearing hydrating face masks as they made stern faces for the camera. Colin shared the post on Valentine’s Day to confirm he was happily spoken for.

“After much consideration, I have decided that this year my valentine is my girlfriend Ayo,” Colin wrote on Instagram. Colin also had a proud moment with his girlfriend in September 2022. In an Instagram post, he cheered Ayo on as she presented her first Emmy.

Article continues below advertisement

Many fans didn’t approve of Ayo Edebiri’s boyfriend.

Despite Ayo’s attempts to keep her love life private, fans have discovered she and Colin are together. In September 2023, fans found Colin’s Instagram posts about his girlfriend and discussed their relationship. The responses were a mix of commentators being sad Ayo isn’t single and that Colin doesn’t deserve the accomplished actor.

Article continues below advertisement

“Just read the phrase ‘Ayo Edebiri’s boyfriend’ and fell to my knees,” one user said.

“Ayo Edebiri has a boyfriend, and it’s not me,” another heartbroken fan wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Several negative responses regarding Colin’s appearance also came out, including that he’s white and Ayo is Black. Amid the controversy, Colin’s friend, actor Joel Kim Booster, chimed in to defend the couple’s romance.

Ayo Edebiri having a boyfriend means nothing to me. That’s how much faith I have in myself — a very normal woman (@midwestbimbo) September 18, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve known Ayo’s boyfriend for close to a decade, and he is such a kind, smart, funny dude, and y’all are being weird as s--t,” the Fire Island star wrote. “Log off and make a real human friend. I’m begging you.”

Fortunately for Ayo and Colin’s relationship, the Bottoms star’s boyfriend isn’t letting a little social media chatter bring them down. In 2024, he confirmed he and Ayo were still together when he posted a snap of the actor holding a camera.