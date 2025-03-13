How the Trump Hotel in Ireland Became One of His Most Talked About Investments President Trump purchased a golf resort in Ireland back in 2014. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 13 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When President Donald Trump purchased the Doonbeg golf resort in County Clare, Ireland, in 2014, it was supposed to be a straightforward business deal — another luxury property added to his portfolio. Instead, it became a point of political debate and economic discussion. In 2025, it surged as a topic of conversation after President Trump openly criticized the European Union’s business regulations during a press conference.

The Trump Hotel in Ireland has been at the center of conversations about foreign investment, government bureaucracy, and whether his involvement in the country was about business, politics, or both. Some see it as an example of how difficult it can be to expand operations under EU regulations. Others believe it’s just another case of President Trump using his political platform to boost his own interests. Either way, Doonbeg is no ordinary hotel — it's a symbol of a much bigger discussion.



Why does the Trump Hotel in Ireland spark so much debate?

Doonbeg isn’t just a high-end golf resort; it’s a rare example of a U.S. president directly investing in Ireland. During a meeting, the Irish prime minister even acknowledged it, saying, "You have the distinction of being the only president that has physically invested in Ireland through Doonbeg." It was, however, President Trump’s remarks during that same press conference in March 2025 that really added a layer to the debate.

During the press conference, President Trump explained that he had considered expanding the resort but ultimately abandoned those plans because EU approval would have taken years he wasn't willing to wait after Ireland had already approved the project.

Some saw this as a legitimate business critique. One person commented that “it’s helpful that he can provide real-world context” since most politicians don’t understand what it takes to do business in heavily regulated regions. Others, however, weren’t so convinced. These individuals accused him of using his status as president to boost his own business.

Trump winds down his press event with a promo for his business and explains it's why he hates the EU: "I have a property, a big property in Ireland. It's one of the most highly rated hotels in all of Europe. It's beautiful. Doonbeg. It's a beautiful 600 acres on the ocean and… pic.twitter.com/syt9OD4oCJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2025

Does President Trump receive a warm welcome or political favor in Ireland?

One of the more interesting aspects of President Trump’s hotel in Ireland is how it’s perceived by the locals. President Trump says the resort employs hundreds of people, brings in tourism dollars, and has become a destination for golf enthusiasts from around the world.

Some supporters argue that President Trump is welcomed in Ireland not because of his politics but because he actually invested in the country when others didn’t. One person even defended him online, saying critics were missing the bigger picture: “More like the EU are a bunch of socialists that hate America. You need to do some traveling.”

However, not everyone sees it that way. Some believe his reception has more to do with political influence than economic impact. One critic put it bluntly, “So you use your position and the U.S. government for personal revenge. Great.” Whether it’s admiration for his investment or skepticism over his motives, there’s no denying that President Trump’s presence in Ireland — and his frustrations with the EU — have made Doonbeg more than just a golf resort.

Course 3: Doonbeg



Trump owned - so it’s a portal to America till you tee off. Was hilarious seeing MAGA hats in the shop. The resort style course was immaculate with insane views. Nice to not get as beat up out there! Felt like a links version of pred. pic.twitter.com/8Edcw2DC28 — circle t (@circle___t) May 29, 2024

Even though President Trump chose not to expand the resort, Doonbeg remains one of his most talked about investments. His decision to highlight the EU’s regulatory process has made it part of a larger discussion about how business and politics intersect. To some, it’s proof of how difficult it is to operate in Europe. To others, it’s just another way for President Trump to keep his name in the headlines.