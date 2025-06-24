Barbara Walters's Net Worth Is an Incredible Talking Point — Let's Dive In Barbara was also married four times to three different men. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 23 2025, 8:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Barbara Walters passed away in December 2022, the 93-year-old veteran journalist left behind a legacy that was unmatched by most of her peers. Her career in journalism began in 1961 when she became a writer and researcher for NBC’s The Today Show. It didn't take long for the accomplished, soon-to-be-journalist to get the official bump to reporter in 1962.

At the age of 33, Barbara was covering the assassination of President John F. Kennedy alongside Hugh Downs. It took the dynamic duo less than a day to put together a show that included information about the murder, background on Lee Harvey Oswald, and even the arrival of the president's coffin to the White House. For the next five decades, Barbara was unstoppable. What was her net worth when she died? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Barbara Walters's net worth made her a multi-millionaire

According to Celebrity Net Worth, at the time of her death, Barbara Walters was worth $170 million. After landing at Today with an impressive thump, Barbara stayed there for 14 years. With each story or interview Barbara conducted, she got a little closer to the next ladder rung. In 1970, she published How to Talk with Practically Anybody about Practically Anything, but she really blew people away when she covered Richard Nixon's trip to China in 1972.

Barbara Walters Journalist and television personality Net worth: $170 million Barbara Walters was an American broadcast journalist and television personality. Birth date: Sept. 15, 1929 Birthplace: Boston, Mass. Birth name: Barbara Jill Walters Father: Lou Walters Mother: Dena Seletsky Marriages: Robert Henry Katz ​​(m. 1955; ann. 1957); Lee Guber​​ (m. 1963; div. 1976); Merv Adelson (m. 1981; div. 1984) and (m. 1986; div. 1992) Children: Jacqueline Dena Guber (adopted) Education: Bachelor of Arts in English from Sarah Lawrence College

In 1976, Barbara was offered a $1 million salary to cohost The ABC Evening News with Harry Reasoner, which she accepted. This was a historic job offer as Barbara became the first female cohost of a news program. Although the ratings dipped slightly, Barbara shined during her four yearly specials. In 1978, she was moved off the news desk in order to focus on her specials full-time. This led to a co-anchor position on 20/20 in 1984 where she was reunited with Hugh Downs.

Barbara was on 20/20 until 2004, but most people really got to know her when she created The View in 1997. Six years later, she would win a Daytime Emmy for her work on the beloved talk show. She retired as co-host in May 2014, but returned to her first love of interviewing in 2015 when she interviewed Donald Trump.

One could argue that her personal life was almost as interesting as her professional life. Barbara was married four times to three different men. Her first marriage was annulled after 11 months. She then married Lee Guber in 1963. Like Barbara's father, Lee was a theatrical producer. The couple was married for 13 years, during which Barbara suffered three miscarriages. They went on to adopt a little girl named Jacqueline Dena Guber, who was born in 1968.