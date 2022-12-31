Who is the Late Barbara Walters' Daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber?
We were devastated to learn that beloved Barbara Walters passed away at age 93 on December 30, 2022 – and our hearts especially go out to her daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber. Keep reading to learn more about the late journalist’s only child.
Barbara Walter’s daughter, Jacqueline, was adopted back in 1968.
The View host was married to her second husband, Lee Guber, at the time Jacqueline came into her life. While out at dinner with another couple, they offered to take the daughter the latter shared they did not want.
“I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” she shared back in 2014 on Oprah’s Master Class.
Barbara Walters’ daughter, Jacqueline, is named after someone close to her.
Barbara previously revealed that she named Jacqueline after her sister, Jacqueline Walters.
Barbara Walters’ daughter, Jacqueline, lived a troubled youth.
As she struggled with her famous mother’s notoriety, it was not easy growing up for Jacqueline. Aside from her secret battle with addiction, at age 15 she ran away from home.
“I was a runaway,” Jacqueline previously revealed during an interview with NBC News. “I loved to run. I thought running would solve all my problems.” At the time of her disappearance Jacqueline had traveled about 800 miles within a month.
Then, in 2013, Jacqueline was arrested for a DUI.
Barbara Walters enrolled her daughter, Jacqueline, in a program to get clean.
The journalist has opened up in the past about sending her daughter to a facility in Idaho to get her help. "[T]o send a child away is heartbreaking," she shared during that same interview. "My baby? My baby's no longer with me? I have to put her in someone else's hands? And I did."
Thankfully, Jacqueline was ready to get clean at that time. At that point in my life, for some reason I looked around," she revealed. "And I thought, you know what? This is not a bad thing. If my mom hadn't called that transport company, I'd have been dead."
Barbara Walters’ daughter, Jacqueline, previously ran a program to help troubled teenage girls.
Jacqueline’s program was called New Horizons for Young Woman and was based out of Maine and served as a wilderness therapy program. Unfortunately, she was forced to close up shop back in 2008. "I have been so fortunate to have gained the most incredible education and relationships from this industry," she wrote on the company’s website at the time of closure.
Is Barbara Walters’ daughter, Jacqueline, married?
Jacqueline met her former husband, wilderness guide Mark Danforth, back in 2000 and they moved to Maine together where Jacqueline began her organization to help teenage girls. While not much is known about this relationship, we know they wound up divorcing and she moved on to marry two more times – first to Scott Pontius and then a third time to Dennis Pinkham.
Our thoughts are with all of Barbara’s loved ones during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.