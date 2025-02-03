Taiwanese Actress and Singer Barbie Hsu Was Married Twice Before Her Unexpected Death Barbie Hsu married Koo Jun-yup in 2022. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 3 2025, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@barbiehsu.fp

On Feb. 2, 2025, it was reported that Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu died of a flu-related illness. She was 48 years old. But before her unexpected passing, the actress and singer made headlines for multiple marriages and relationships with other people in the public eye. So, who was Barbie Hsu's husband at the time of her death?

She was married twice, but her first marriage was to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei from 2011 until 2021. They shared two children together. But, following their divorce, Barbie married someone else in the entertainment industry, South Korean singer Koo Jun-yup. They remained married until Barbie's death.

Who was Barbie Hsu's husband and ex-husband?

Barbie married Koo Jun-yup just a few months after her divorce from Wang was official. They didn't share any children together, but they had reportedly had a fling years previously. Although her husband, who is also known as DJ Koo, isn't a big name in the acting world like Barbie, he made a name for himself as a rapper, both solo and with the K-pop duo CLON.

Before Barbie married Koo, however, she had been married to her first husband for 10 years. Following Barbie's death, which was reportedly due to pneumonia after she caught the flu, per CNN, her ex-husband Wang reportedly changed his profile photo on one of his social media accounts to black, presumably in response to his ex-wife's passing.

Barbie's younger sister, TV host Dee Hsu, shared a statement, per CBS News, about her sister's death. "I am grateful that in this lifetime I was able to be her sister, taking care of each other and being companions," she said in her statement. "I will forever be thankful for her and miss her!"