Turns out, ‘Barnwood Builders’ Narrator Sean McCourt Is a ‘Wicked’ Actor

Casual Barnwood Builders viewers know the reality series follows a gang of West Virginians who salvage log cabins and barns. Regular viewers might know that producer Sean McCourt is the narrator of the DIY show. But we’re guessing that even diehard fans might not know about Sean’s showbiz background!

Before his reality TV career, Sean was a Broadway actor, but he changed jobs and joined up with the production company Silent Crow Arts to spend more time with his family.