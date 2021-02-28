'Barnwood Builders' Fan Favorite, Johnny Jett, Has a Side Hustle as an Artist

Johnny garnered a great deal of popularity thanks to his charming personality, great sense of humor, and infectious attitude. The 72-year-old Chicago-native knows the ins and outs of construction, having worked with industry legend Mark Bowe for quite a few years.

Johnny's rare ability to use the forklift didn't go unnoticed by fans either.

"We watched @BarnwoodTV with my 98 year old grandma...she loved to tell us about Johnny Jett's forklift skills. He can tie your shoes! True." tweeted @OwnAGreenHome.

"Johnny Jett from Barnwood Builders is like a smaller Hulk Hogan," tweeted @bendonaldson33.