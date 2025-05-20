Barry Diller Talks About His Sexuality in New Memoir Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller had an on again/off again relationship for several years beginning in the 1970s. By Danielle Jennings Published May 20 2025, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The world of celebrity relationships and the details that they produce will always generate headlines, such as the recent revelations of the long-time relationship between iconic fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and billionaire businessman Barry Diller.

Diane and Barry had an on again/off again relationship for several years beginning in the 1970s before the couple ultimately married in 2001, a union that has remained ever since.

Inside Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg's relationship timeline.

In his 2025 memoir Who Knew, in which an excerpt was published by The Intelligencer on May 6, Barry shared the details of his history with Diane that the public at large were not aware of.

“While there have been a good many men in my life, there has only ever been one woman, and she didn’t come into my life until I was 33 years old,” Barry began. “There are many complex aspects of my relationship with Diane von Furstenberg: romantic love and deep respect, companionship and world adventuring, then disappointment and separation, and finally marriage.”

“We met in 1974, separated in 1981, reunited in 1991, married in 2001, and have spent 50 years intertwined with each other in a unique and complete love,” he wrote of the pair’s relationship.

What did Barry reveal about his sexuality in his memoir?

For several years, there were rumors that Barry was gay or bisexual. In Who Knew, he confirms his past attraction and relationships with men, while noting that it didn’t take away from his deep love for Diane.

“I have never questioned my sexuality’s basic authority over my life (I was only afraid of the reaction of others),” Barry explained. “And when my romance with Diane began, I never questioned that its biological imperative was as strong in its heterosexuality as its opposite had been. When it happened, my initial response was ‘Who knew?’”

“I’m well aware that this part of my life has caused confusion and lots of speculation,” he wrote. “A relationship that began with indifference, then exploded into a romance as natural to us as breathing, surprised us and everyone else. It really is the miracle of my life.”

Barry said he was surprised his sexuality was so interesting to other people.

In an exclusive interview with Today on Tuesday, May 20, Barry shared that he was surprised that his sexuality would cause so much public interest and commentary.

"All this closet stuff, I mean, if I have been in a closet, it has been the most brightly lit closet with a glass door that you have ever seen," he told the outlet. "I understand, kind of, the catnip of media — but all this stuff about my sexuality at my frigging age just seems to me, well, it’s kind of obvious and over the top."

