Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber Not Only Dated but They Also Share Two Kids

Many Hollywood relationships have the same turnaround rate as a fast-food joint — blink, and they’re over. But then there are the rare exceptions, in other words, couples who defy the odds and actually stay together for years. Enter Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts, who dated from 2005 to 2016 and even welcomed two kids, Alexander "Sasha" Pete Schreiber and Kai Schreiber, along the way.

Though they never married, likely making their split a bit easier logistically (but not necessarily when it comes to parenting), both have since moved on. Naomi tied the knot with Billy Crudup in 2023, while Liev married Taylor Neisen that same year. However, despite being in entirely different chapters in their lives, their relationship timeline still intrigues people. So, let’s break it down.

Here's what we know about Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's relationship timeline.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber dated from 2005 to 2016, but their story actually began years earlier in Toronto, where mutual friends had tried to set them up. At the time, it didn’t work out, but fast forward to 2005, and fate had other plans. The pair reconnected at the Met Gala, and Liev was immediately struck by Naomi, calling her "a ray of light" in an interview with Esquire in 2016. Despite the glamour of the event, Liev admitted he felt out of place, but seeing Naomi immediately eased his nerves.

After crossing paths, Naomi asked him, "What are you doing later on? Want to go dancing?" So, Liev joined her at a club where she was hanging out with Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro, but still feeling a bit "out of [his] element," he decided to leave early. However, before he could reach his car, Naomi chased him outside, saying, "Don’t you want my digits?"

The rest, as they say, is history. The two spent the following day together, shared a kiss, and Naomi returned to Los Angeles. From there, their bond deepened through email. As Liev put it, "I wrote her all the time. Lots of emails. I think that was it — seduced by email."

2007: Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts welcome their first child, Alexander "Sasha" Schreiber.

Naomi and Liev welcomed their first child, Alexander, who goes by Sasha, in 2007. Their journey into parenthood came shortly after they starred together in The Painted Veil, a film released in 2006.

By 2008, they welcomed their second child, who now goes by Kai, according to her Instagram account. Kai is a model who made her runway debut in March 2025.

September 2016: Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber attend the Venice Film Festival before splitting.

Following the birth of their children, Liev and Naomi appeared to embrace family life. From bike rides to beach days, the couple was often photographed enjoying family activities. Liev was even captured teaching his kids how to surf in Santa Monica in 2014.

But by 2016, just weeks after they made a glamorous appearance together on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, looking as though they were living a life in complete bliss, the couple announced they were splitting up, reportedly due to each of them wanting different things.